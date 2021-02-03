Dolly Parton and Squarespace Super Bowl 2021 ad manners the classic “9 to 5”.

Dolly Parton is, without question, a national treasure. She is the rare icon of American pop culture who unites fans across generations, political beliefs and walks of life. She is the quick and smiling personification of the American Dream, a woman whose humanity and love for her fellow (wo) man have brought decades of success and millions in donations to her many philanthropic endeavors. She is an ally of the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ community, and is not afraid to express her support for the marginalized on stage and elsewhere. She is an outstanding storyteller, top performer, savvy businesswoman, and an excellent sport, whether it’s collaborating with artists of all genres and generations, writing soundtracks for a tale. coming of age from Netflix based on Dolly’s devotion, or making jokes at her expense.

However, Parton is also, among these many achievements, Human, and therefore fallible. Even she can make the occasional choice that will raise more than an eyebrow, especially if it’s at the expense of her own feminist anthem. With her hard-earned status as a culture deity and indefatigable charm, it’s easy to wait, I just love Parton without a doubt, to avoid the discomfort of realizing she’s made an unexpected misstep.

Take his most recent effort: his first Super Bowl commercial. On Tuesday, Squarespace launched its impressive spot for the upcoming Super Bowl, built around a Parton classic. Directed by Damien Chazelle (from La La Land fame), advertising takes 9 to 5Let’s go 1980 smash, and the workplace comedy theme song of the same name that she co-starred in, which centers on three women teaming up against their sexist, boss-fanatic and gives it a modern twist. Instead of riffing on the thankless low points of the typical workday, Squarespace has chosen to celebrate the side bustle that can be carried on between the 5-9pm and 5-9pm off hours, mind you, but 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., as confirmed in the press release.





In the commercial, the drab gray walls of cubicles, desks, and the laid-back sets of professionals slumped into the desks are gradually replaced by vibrant dreams come true as Parton skims through her updated lyrics. Woman in scarlet workout gear launches fitness app as Parton cheers her on: you have passion and vision / because her hour is rocky, the only way to live! Another, in daffodil yellow, cuts a topiary while customizing a website for her landscaping business (It’s going to change your life, do something that makes sense!). A guy hangs artwork on the walls of his cubicle as he creates an online store with a website worthy of your dream! In a minute, the office is a technicolor dreamlab of possibilities for those who can shake up their full-time job on their own if they dream a little more (and make those dreams come true with Squarespace). Parton winks and you miss a wink from a magazine cover taped to the office wall, but otherwise, she’s missing from the festivities.

On the surface, nothing in this ad is as deep: a Super Bowl ad is the holy grail of advertising, it follows your dreams! platitude is well intentioned, and Parton, of course, can do whatever she wants with her music and work with whoever she wants, without needing any explanation. But cropping 9 to 5 as a playful hymn is surprisingly offbeat, both when it comes to recognizing the current moment and the original spirit of the song. When I shared the Squarespace spot with a group of friends, one of them commented that 9 to 5 was inspired by 9 to 5, a feminist labor and advocacy organization founded in the 1970s that fought for gender equality in the workplace and continues to do so today. (Partons co-star Jane Fonda appears in a new PBS Documentary approximately 9to5 which premiered on February 1.)

Some of the 9to5 goals must ensure fair working conditions for women which include paid sick leave, fair compensation, part-time benefits and considerations for pregnant women which include assurance that they will be able to work safely until the end of their pregnancy all the things that are a little hard to sort out when you work from dusk till dawn while acting as your own boss and human resources department. That this remains a 9-5 goal after decades of progress is at the heart of the matter: she and others are striving to close the pay gap and improve working conditions for all women, but the rest of the world does has not caught up. Although some progress has been made, women still earn pennies against the dollar of men, especially women of color. This inequality was the norm before the rise of the odd-job economy which often replaces full-time opportunities with freelance or part-time opportunities while portraying it as a hustletocracy fueled by passion and the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged the economy all in kick women out of the labor market en masse.

So maybe is so deep. It’s actually antithetical to giving Partons 9 to 5 an economical makeover for a tech giant to run during the Super Bowles, especially amid a full-blown crisis that disproportionately affects women and men. communities of color. The commercial will run and the world will come on, but the fact remains that the Partonian artist, rightly hailed as one of the most skillful, selfless and generous performers of all time, has narrowed down one of the most powerful and most loved behind his own work while dressing it up as a tribute. And while the new lyrics are smart, the old ones feel much more in tune with what many are going through as they declare unemployment in record numbers, turn their kitchens into bakeries, their cars into taxis, their homes into hotels that remain. no reservation and empty: just drive you crazy if you let it.

Dolly, I’ll always love you, but I won’t always like the commodification of your work.