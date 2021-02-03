Vince Staples recalls Sophie: ‘She was never scared’

Sophie, the famous British electronic pop producer who died on January 30, has relentlessly pushed the cutting edge of music in her work with artists of all genres. One of his most notable collaborations was with Vince Staples, producing two tracks for his 2017 album Big fish theory. Here in a new interview, the Long Beach, Calif. Rapper shares how he got to know Sophie while touring Australia in 2016 and how their friendship went beyond music.

This interview has been slightly condensed and edited.

I can get bored quickly when it comes to certain things in music, but Sophie’s music was interesting. It was noisy. I remember hearing songs like “LEMONADE” and “MSMSMSM.” The thing about PC Music at the time, there was still a bit of a mystery left. We didn’t know if Sophie was AG [Cook]. This was around the time I started playing festivals. I was learning the importance of attracting attention, how certain sounds and textures can make your head spin. We had songs that people liked, but even though they liked the songs, they didn’t require attention. One thing about Sophie’s music, she demanded attention.

In 2016, we went on tour with Flume in Australia. It was my favorite trip I have ever taken in my life. I would wake up early and no one would wake up except me and Sophie. You would go to these hotels, many of them have pool decks. Flume is taller than Justin Bieber in Australia, but we weren’t the hottest things in the business at the time, so we had smaller rooms. I was going out just to have space and I would see Sophie. I don’t know if she brought anyone on tour, maybe one or two people. She traveled light. I remember once we were at the pool. She was on her computer, I did everything I did. I said to myself: “I’ll see you later, Sophie!” She looked at me like I was crazy, like a How the fuck do you know who I am? type thing.

So we played that day and then we were at the place where they serve lunch. I was with my manager and my DJ. My manager is the most hip-hop person I have ever met in my life – an older guy, in his forties, from New York. You might think there would be a disconnect. But I said to myself: “It’s Sophie.” My manager told me, “Your shit is tough, yo!” As soon as we met her, everyone was cool.

We were talking every day in Australia. It was a very tight-knit tour. It was Flume’s tour so no one [in the audience] Sophie cared, and no one cared about me. But his music demanded attention. As 30,000 people waited for a guy to continue, his music demanded attention. I was just relaxing backstage and she was always saying, “Come to the studio someday.” She surprised us one day at 2 am. I’m going to sleep early, I’m an old man. But I was up, so my DJ and I went to the studio. Sophie was playing music. She got out real quick and came back and said, “I have something for you”, and she played “Yeah, good”. I tried something, but she said it wasn’t the thing that got the attention. So I hung it up. [Sophie’s approach] was like: Don’t tell stories. I don’t care what you talk about. Attention is what is important.

This is how she worked. At this point in my career, I was at the point where you reevaluate how you feel about yourself, what your purpose is, what your sounds are. Sophie had something we were looking for.

A few months later I was working on Big fish theory in EastWest [in Los Angeles], and she came to the studio when she was in town. She was with [producer] Jimmy Edgar, and they had just gone to Disneyland. She appeared at the studio at random with Mickey Mouse ears and a leather jacket. It was 100 degrees outside – that’s the kind of shit she does. Jimmy played “745”, and Sophie grabbed a water bottle and left. She was there for about three minutes. Then later I said, “Are you still here [in L.A.]? She was like, “Yeah.” I was like, “I need something else for the album.” She said, “I have one.” It was the “Only” Track. This is how it happened. She didn’t care who you were; that was the beat she had for you, and that’s what you were going to use, or not.

We made these songs, but my understanding of Sophie did not come from the creation of these songs. It just comes from ordinary life. Our friendship had nothing to do with music, to be honest. I saw her at festivals and shows. I saw her at a festival in New Orleans or somewhere random, and it was a hilarious day. This is where I took the photo I posted the other day. I remember she come back here for a minute, and I went to the house where she was staying, heard some music. Just check it out, make sure it’s okay, just like you would any of your friends.

Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/fl6qTD0r8M – Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a very, very unique person. I was in the studio a few weeks ago with Kenny Beats, and Kenny was sharing stories about the sessions with her. When Sophie walks into a room, you know Sophie is there. It doesn’t matter who else is in the room. She was very bright, very funny – even if she didn’t speak at all. When she does speak, it will probably be wild shit.

I saw Sophie a dozen sessions, around different types of people, different genders, different races, different backgrounds, and she was never afraid. I’ve never seen her once afraid to be who she was, to wear what she wanted, to say what she wanted, to play what she wanted. Not once. I think this is the most important thing to remember: you don’t have to be afraid. Producers, musicians, trans, people everywhere, it doesn’t matter who you are, to be honest – I don’t care who you are, that’s something you could get something from. You don’t have to be afraid. I haven’t seen the fear on Sophie’s face once, no matter what.