How to watch the 2021 Golden Globe nominations announcement





The early mornings of awards season are upon us again, with the 2021 Golden Globe Awards nominations announced on Wednesday. Nominees spanning television, film and music will be announced virtually by actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, who will do the honors for the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. at 5:35 am Pacific. Parker and Henson will appear on NBC News Today to announce the main part of the nods, including Best Picture, TV Series, Director, and Actor and Actress performances. The nominations will also air simultaneously on NBC’s sister network, E! News and live broadcast on E! Online, as well as the social pages of E! and Youtube channel. The event organized by HFPA will also be broadcast there in full, and on the Golden Globes website, with updates on their social media pages too. As for predictions, our resident awards expert Glenn Whipp expects nods for dramas Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Ma Raineys Black Bottom, Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7; and The Prom, Palm Springs, Hamilton, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and On the Rocks. On the TV side, the favorites are The Crown, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Bridgerton and Lovecraft Country for drama. For comedy, Whipp predicts nods for What We Do in the Shadows, Ramy, Schitts Creek, The Flight Attendant, and Ted Lasso. You can read his full summary here. The 78th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on February 28. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC on both coasts at 5 p.m. Pacific. Legendary television producer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award and Oscar-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda will receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. The children of filmmaker Spike Lee Satchel and Jackson Lee will be this year’s Golden Globe ambassadors.







