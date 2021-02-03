A Glitch in the Matrix wonders if reality really is the real deal





This point of view may seem. . . implausible? Certainly, it is unrealistic. What is the whole point. The question is not what reality is whose reality. Plato cave allegory could be understood as a beta version of simulated reality. Descartess idea of ​​a malicious demon is a kind of precursor. Philosophical articles have been written on simulation theory. Elon Musk agrees with the concept. And when you consider the developments in virtual reality, well, reality as a simulation doesn’t quite seem so out there or at least far away. A computer animation from “A Glitch in the Matrix”. Magnolia Pictures Glitch draws inspiration not only from the Matrix films, but also from the work of the visionary novelist Philip K. Dick. A video of a 1977 lecture he gave in France (don’t worry, it’s in English) provides the documentary with a sort of structural focus. The talk was called If You Think This World Is Bad, You Should See The Others. You can see its relevance. Rodney Ascher directed Glitch. He is best known for Room 237 (2012), an inspired look at several bizarre theories about Stanley Kubricks The Shining (1980). Glitch is upping the ante on this documentary and more. He’s looking at a bizarre theory on everything. The result is lively, playful and loaded in a very good way. Ascher (who edited) offers a torrent of film clips (from the Wizard of Oz to the many films adapted from Dicks’ fiction) and well in between. Hopefully the researchers have had time and a half for the overtime. There are video games, lots of computer animation, art by William Blake, and interviews with talking heads turned on computer screens. A computer animation from “A Glitch in the Matrix”. Magnolia Pictures In fact, interviews with a talking headset would be more precise. Several of the subjects appear as avatars. It sounds wacky and definitely grabs the attention of viewers, and not necessarily in a good way. Soon it feels almost natural, if not appropriate. After all, what does the concept of identity mean in a simulated reality world? About two-thirds of the way into Glitch, a new invisible interview topic appears. His name is Joshua Cooke. If his name is familiar, it is because his lawyers invented what is now called the Matrix defense. Thematically, including Cooke makes perfect sense. From a tonic point of view, this casts the documentary in a disturbing way. Even if you don’t know about Cooke’s crime, it’s pretty easy to understand the horrific direction things are heading in. What had been a particularly zippy Errol Morris-style film (intellectually playful and engaging, artfully literal and allusive) makes Werner Herzog primal and inflexible. Aschers including Cooke whose account of his actions is fascinating, no question is intellectually justified and artistically courageous. It is also emotionally disastrous. The first part of the film now seems frivolous and what follows seems irrelevant. Whether or not reality is faked is irrelevant when it becomes unbearable. A LITTLE IN THE MATRIX Directed by Rodney Ascher. Available through the Coolidge Corner Theaters virtual screening room, coolidge.org/films/glitch-matrix. 108 minutes. Unrated (like R: language, very disturbing first-person account of a horrific crime). Mark Feeney can be reached at [email protected]







