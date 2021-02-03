Resident Evil community raises money after beloved actor dies





Fans of the Resident Evil franchise have raised a large sum of money to support a voice actor in the last episode following his passing.

resident Evil Fans raised a considerable amount of money following the tragic death of Jeanette Maus, a voice actor on the latest episode of the popular horror franchise. The outpouring of support for Maus’ family and friends by fans and colleagues has been huge since the report of his passing was made days ago. Jeanette Maus voices the sisters of Maison Dimitresu, daughters of already fan favorite Lady Dimitresu, in the upcoming Resident Evil 8. The game’s mansion vampire women have gained a cult following since the title was revealed through various gameplay and story trailers. The girls are a centerpiece of the game’s wonderful marketing, showing that Maus’ recent role won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Resident Evil 8: Is First Person Or Third Person Better? According to Jeanette Maus’ GoFundMe page, the initial goal of $ 60,000 was met and exceeded. The page was originally created by Maus’ fiancé, Dusty Warren, when Maus was first diagnosed with colon cancer eight months ago. It also follows his contract with COVID-19. The funds will be able to cover some of the medical costs while many have continued to donate to help with more medical costs as well as funeral funds that may be needed. Maus was initially diagnosed with colon cancer eight months ago, shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She has remained active with fans and the community through social media, showing excitement as she struggles under these truly difficult circumstances. She even showed her support for the next one Resident Evil Village, trying to get fans excited for his role in the long-awaited sequel to the historic franchise. Resident Evil Village appears to be a mix of the show’s new flair, first-person survival horror, and the show’s roots, exploring a gothic-inspired setting while battling weird, crazy monsters. The various trailers that revealed the characters you’ll meet in the game, including Maus’ daughters, have fans analyzing every content image posted. Players are taking control of returning protagonist Ethan Winters, but not much can be said about why Mr. Winters finds himself in a frightening and mysterious situation again. The GoFundMe page hasn’t been updated recently despite a high volume of donations, but it’s safe to assume the family is taking their time to mourn and sort out areas. Many fans continue to donate as support increases. Jeanette Maus has had a few small roles in television over the years and has been a successful and renowned acting teacher at John Rosenfeld Studios for Young Actors in West Hollywood. Capcom also extended its condolences in a statement posted on Twitter. Jeanette Maus was loved by her colleagues and students, showing a genuine passion for her efforts, rarely seen by fans. Its role in Resident Evil Villagehopes to draw attention to his other works, such as Charme City Kings and the next TV seriesStellar people. Next: In which village is Resident Evil 8 located? Source: GoFundMe College football has finally confirmed its return to the game by EA Sports









