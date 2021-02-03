Spider-Man PS4 actor has yet to start work on the PS5 sequel





Peter Parker / Spider-Man voice actor in Spider-Man PS4 Yuri Lowenthal says he has yet to start work on the game’s PlayStation 5 sequel.

Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor behind Marvel’s Spider-Man titular hero, recently revealed that he has yet to begin work on the inevitable Playstation 5 after. Since launching the best-selling PS4 title in September 2018, developer Insomniac Games has been incredibly busy. Throughout the months following the game’s release, Insomniac regularly rolled out updates, new suits, and story-driven DLCs that further expanded its Spider-Man universe. Unbeknownst to the public for a long time, a studio team had their hands full with last year’s standard entry, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and a remaster of the 2018 adventure. Currently, another group is focusing on the conclusion Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a true PS5 exclusive set to launch on an unspecified date this year. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: 10 Best Spider-Man Games That Are Not Spider-Man 2 Or Marvel’s Spider-Man Considering all of the above, Yuri Lowenthal’s latest update on his involvement in the series is to be expected. In an interview with Comic film, actor Peter Parker / Spider-Man revealed that Insomniac had yet to call him about his work on the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Pressed for information, Lowenthal told the publication: “I’m waiting for my phone to call me! They had the Miles game, and with COVID, there’s no way we could get into full-scale motion capture with all of the players right now, so I don’t know. I wish I had more to tell you. I wish I had more to say to myself!Still, Lowenthals said he was excited to explore Peter’s story further, especially as it relates to his evolved relationship with Mary Jane and Miles. Given how busy Insomniac has been lately, Reason suggests that the sequel project is not far enough along to warrant the actor’s involvement. It also explains the studio’s general silence on the matter. While the lack of information leaves fans guessing, so do some choice teases in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which at least seem to indicate where the sequel could take the web-slinger next. Insomniac’s next project, the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is expected to land on PlayStation 5 this year. Months ago, a word from the developer pointed to the latest Ratchet & Clank installment would arrive during the launch window of the new console. At the time of writing, however, a firm release date has yet to hit the airwaves. Next: Ratchet & Clank Release Date Explained: What ‘PS5 Launch Window’ Means Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available on PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5 via Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Source: Comic film Speedy TLOU2 Gamer Finds Little-Known Ellie Animation During Fight Scenes









