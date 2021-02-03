Entertainment
Bezos resigns. But Hollywood isn’t expecting big studio changes yet
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, stepping down as chief executive, established himself as a Hollywood mogul, launching a studio, appearing at the Oscars and buying an estate previously owned by David Geffen .
But industry insiders and analysts don’t expect the Amazons’ succession plan to have a major impact on the company’s business plans, at least not right away.
Bezos, 57, is known to have an affinity for the entertainment industry.
Under his leadership, Prime Video became a worthy competitor to Netflix, Amazon Studios bought prestigious films such as Manchester by the Sea, and the company paid $ 250 million for the rights to direct a series based on Lord of the Sea. rings.
So will e-commerce giants ‘interest in entertainment wane with Bezos’ move?
Don’t count on it, people close to the company said on Tuesday.
I don’t think that will make a difference at the studio level, said a former Amazon executive who requested anonymity for a former employer. Granted, Bezos loves the studio business, but I think this move frees him a lot from the day-to-day running of all retail operations. The teams below will continue the entertainment business at the same level.
Bezos won’t be leaving his post until the third quarter of this year, and besides, he won’t really retire when he does. Instead, he will become executive chairman. It’s the same title Disneys Bob Iger took when he stepped down as CEO in February 2020. Iger continues to play a leading role at Disney, overseeing the creative efforts while new CEO Bob Chapek manages the operations.
As executive chairman, Bezos said, he will remain engaged in important Amazon initiatives, but will also work on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, the Washington Post and his other passions. Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, will become CEO of Amazon following Bezos’ transition.
Those of us who know Andy are excited to see him take on this greater responsibility, Amazons CFO Brian Olsavsky said in an earnings call with investors on Tuesday. He is a visionary leader, a great operator. He understands what makes Amazon such a special and innovative company.
A spokesperson for Amazon Studios did not immediately return a request for comment on whether Bezos’ transition will affect the studio.
Culver City-based Amazon Studios is run by Jen Salke, a former NBC executive who took the job in 2018 after Roy Price left. She reports to Prime Video director Mike Hopkins, the former Sony TV executive appointed to the post in February.
Peter Csathy, founder of digital media consultancy Creatv Media, said he didn’t expect much to change, calling the studio a fairly self-sustaining company.
The general direction has been set, sailing smoothly on a sea subscription platform that no one can touch, he said in an email.
Prime Video acts as a sweetener for Amazon Prime customers, who pay $ 12.99 per month or $ 120 per year, for free shipping on a large number of retail items. Amazon also sells its video streaming service on its own for $ 8.99 per month.
The company continues to invest in original content. Borat’s sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, drew tens of millions of streams in its opening weekend.
Eunice Shin, partner at Prophet, a branding and marketing consultancy, agreed that Amazon will likely stick to the plan for Prime Video and Amazon Studios.
The hiring of Mike Hopkins last year, recent content deals, Amazon Fire deals with other streaming services have all been strong signals that Amazon is very committed to its entertainment business, Shin said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]