Bezos resigns. But Hollywood isn’t expecting big studio changes yet

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, stepping down as chief executive, established himself as a Hollywood mogul, launching a studio, appearing at the Oscars and buying an estate previously owned by David Geffen .

But industry insiders and analysts don’t expect the Amazons’ succession plan to have a major impact on the company’s business plans, at least not right away.

Bezos, 57, is known to have an affinity for the entertainment industry.

Under his leadership, Prime Video became a worthy competitor to Netflix, Amazon Studios bought prestigious films such as Manchester by the Sea, and the company paid $ 250 million for the rights to direct a series based on Lord of the Sea. rings.

So will e-commerce giants ‘interest in entertainment wane with Bezos’ move?

Don’t count on it, people close to the company said on Tuesday.

I don’t think that will make a difference at the studio level, said a former Amazon executive who requested anonymity for a former employer. Granted, Bezos loves the studio business, but I think this move frees him a lot from the day-to-day running of all retail operations. The teams below will continue the entertainment business at the same level.

Bezos won’t be leaving his post until the third quarter of this year, and besides, he won’t really retire when he does. Instead, he will become executive chairman. It’s the same title Disneys Bob Iger took when he stepped down as CEO in February 2020. Iger continues to play a leading role at Disney, overseeing the creative efforts while new CEO Bob Chapek manages the operations.

As executive chairman, Bezos said, he will remain engaged in important Amazon initiatives, but will also work on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, the Washington Post and his other passions. Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon Web Services, will become CEO of Amazon following Bezos’ transition.

Those of us who know Andy are excited to see him take on this greater responsibility, Amazons CFO Brian Olsavsky said in an earnings call with investors on Tuesday. He is a visionary leader, a great operator. He understands what makes Amazon such a special and innovative company.

A spokesperson for Amazon Studios did not immediately return a request for comment on whether Bezos’ transition will affect the studio.

Culver City-based Amazon Studios is run by Jen Salke, a former NBC executive who took the job in 2018 after Roy Price left. She reports to Prime Video director Mike Hopkins, the former Sony TV executive appointed to the post in February.

Peter Csathy, founder of digital media consultancy Creatv Media, said he didn’t expect much to change, calling the studio a fairly self-sustaining company.

The general direction has been set, sailing smoothly on a sea subscription platform that no one can touch, he said in an email.

Prime Video acts as a sweetener for Amazon Prime customers, who pay $ 12.99 per month or $ 120 per year, for free shipping on a large number of retail items. Amazon also sells its video streaming service on its own for $ 8.99 per month.

The company continues to invest in original content. Borat’s sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, drew tens of millions of streams in its opening weekend.

Eunice Shin, partner at Prophet, a branding and marketing consultancy, agreed that Amazon will likely stick to the plan for Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

The hiring of Mike Hopkins last year, recent content deals, Amazon Fire deals with other streaming services have all been strong signals that Amazon is very committed to its entertainment business, Shin said.