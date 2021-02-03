Peacemaker’s sad Empanada photo was Cena’s most dangerous stunt





Peacemaker’s John Cena spoke about how he regretted his idea of ​​an “empanada” scene after eating 40 whole empanadas on the set of The Suicide Squad.

The suicide squad The star discussed what it was like to work with director James Gunn’s “horribly beautiful and corrupt mind” in his upcoming DC Extended Universe movie. Cena shared that he originally had the idea for his Peacemaker character to eat an empanada in one bite in a scene inThe suicide squad on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. However, Gunn requested 40 takes during filming, which led the former WWE Champion-turned-action star to consider it his “toughest shot yet.The suicide squad. “ RELATED: The Suicide Squad: One Scene Almost Made John Cena Puke “The stunts were amazing and the filming was treacherous, but it’s right there [referring to the empanada scene above] is the face of defeat, “he said.” I’m the one eating my 37 out of 40 empanadas. We had to do this big take because James Gunn’s horribly beautiful corrupt mind operates in so many intricate pieces. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Cena clarified that at first he was like, “” Oh, that would be funny to eat the whole empanada, throw the stuff over the shoulder and the guy grabs it. It’s going to be awesome. Everyone will think it’s awesome! “I must have done it 40 times and I almost got sick. You can see in this photo that I was not having a good day. It was my hardest shot The suicide squad. “ RELATED: John Cena & Mountain Dew to Donate $ 1 Million on Super Bowl Sunday The actor also shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from his antihero character in Gunn’s upcoming DCEU movie and the HBO Max spinoff series. “Peacemaker is like the polar opposite of Bruce Wayne,” he said. When Fallon asked him how he would describe Peacemaker, Cena replied, “I would say douche-y, bro-y, Captain America.” John Cena is reprising his role as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker for the eight-part HBO Max series focused on his character. The series expands to the world Gunn created in 2021The Suicide Squad. While the plot is being kept under wraps, Gunn previously said the show “is an opportunity to delve into current global issues through the lens of this superhero / supervillain / and the world’s biggest asshole.” “ Written and directed by James Gunn, The suicide squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on August 6. KEEP READING: Peacemaker: John Cena DC Show Adds Walking Dead, Schitt’s Creek Alums Source: Youtube Karl Urban Masks Up for Flight to The Boys’ Canadian Ensemble

