Carey Mulligan tried to start knitting during lockdown | Entertainment





Carey Mulligan had planned to start knitting during the lockout, but ended up being too busy raising her two children. The 35-year-old actress revealed that she bought all the materials she needed to start learning to knit when the world locked itself in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year last. But Carey couldn’t even pick up her knitting needles and start working on her new hobby, as she was too busy babysitting her two young children Evelyn, five, and Wilfred, three, whom she has. with her husband Marcus Mumford entertained. She said: I got some knitting stuff at the start of the lockdown and tried it once, and it was like, I don’t have time to knit. I can not do that. I can’t learn anything. I’m just going to entertain the kids, then go to bed and start over. Carey has also revealed that she struggles to juggle her work and family life as all of her free time is taken up with her kids, which means she never has time to learn her lines. Speaking to Harpers Bazaar magazine, she added: I didn’t go to drama school, I felt a little lucky, so I thought I had to do a lot of homework to be able to be here. The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five, and I’m lucky if I can learn my lines and introduce myself. When Carey has time for herself, she recently revealed that she adores going on a hunt for treasure, having bought a metal detector after becoming obsessed with the 2014 British comedy ‘Detectorists which followed the metal detecting ambitions of Andy and Lance, members. of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club. She said: “I really tried to dig for treasure. I bought a metal detector about eight years ago inspired by ‘detectorists’, I kind of walked the field outside. from my house to try and find something. I couldn’t find anything other than that was great fun. “

