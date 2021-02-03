Entertainment
‘COVID Ditty:’ Actor Steve Greenstein honors Bronx neighborhood while bringing people back to work
Steve Greenstein is a working actor who has credits dating back as far as “Growing Pains” and “Seinfeld” and as recently as “Pose”.
Greenstein was walking through the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx shortly after the start of the pandemic when he got an idea for an online series called “Covid Ditty”.
The series of short episodes on YouTube is a labor of love, but also of respect and recognition.
“I live in this neighborhood and felt there was a story to be told here,” Greenstein said.
Greenstein was born and raised in the neighborhood. He still lives there, where so many essential workers live.
Workers like the nurse played by Monica Delgado.
“I feel lucky to have been able to portray someone like this because they have been the real heroes all this time,” she said. “I hope they feel the appreciation they deserve.”
READ ALSO | Book industry experiences sales boom amid COVID-19 pandemic
Greenstein writes and runs every show, and his team is so small that an artist could play one day and operate the DSLR camera the next.
Lee Zhou has made television reports and documentaries in his native China. He played a role in Episode 4 and operated the camera when Eyewitness News visited.
“’COVID Ditty’ is very sentimental, but in a very comical way, in a very humorous way,” he said.
Greenstein has been a union actor since 1983, so he is proud to tell us that “this is a SAG-AFTRA production under the new media deal”.
The agreement allows each actor to earn a fair wage at the bottom of the pay scale.
“It allows us to do what we love and take action,” said Andrew Terranova, 11. The 6th IS 24 student adds that the show helps him break into show business.
However, filming during the pandemic has its challenges just as it does for larger scale productions.
“There are a lot of guidelines that we have to follow to make sure everyone is safe on set,” said executive producer Jennifer Plotzke. But, the extra time and care is definitely worth it.
“The production helps the community.” Greenstein said. And, he never forgets the needs of this neighborhood.
“Every time we go to a place, we pay for the location,” he said. “Every time we have lunch on the set, we use a local restaurant.”
The writer, director and star has drawn on his retirement savings to make these shows, but he also accepts donations. Learn more on his website.
READ ALSO | MoMA is working hard to create a safe space for visitors amid pandemic
———-
* More Bronx News
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for last minute alerts
* Follow us on youtube
Submit a news tip
Copyright 2021 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]