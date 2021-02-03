‘COVID Ditty:’ Actor Steve Greenstein honors Bronx neighborhood while bringing people back to work

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) – As film and television production began to pick up amid the pandemic, a veteran artist began to think about what he could do to get people to work again and honor his own neighborhood in the Bronx at the same time.

Steve Greenstein is a working actor who has credits dating back as far as “Growing Pains” and “Seinfeld” and as recently as “Pose”.

Greenstein was walking through the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx shortly after the start of the pandemic when he got an idea for an online series called “Covid Ditty”.

The series of short episodes on YouTube is a labor of love, but also of respect and recognition.

“I live in this neighborhood and felt there was a story to be told here,” Greenstein said.

Greenstein was born and raised in the neighborhood. He still lives there, where so many essential workers live.

Workers like the nurse played by Monica Delgado.

“I feel lucky to have been able to portray someone like this because they have been the real heroes all this time,” she said. “I hope they feel the appreciation they deserve.”

Greenstein writes and runs every show, and his team is so small that an artist could play one day and operate the DSLR camera the next.

Lee Zhou has made television reports and documentaries in his native China. He played a role in Episode 4 and operated the camera when Eyewitness News visited.

“’COVID Ditty’ is very sentimental, but in a very comical way, in a very humorous way,” he said.

Greenstein has been a union actor since 1983, so he is proud to tell us that “this is a SAG-AFTRA production under the new media deal”.

The agreement allows each actor to earn a fair wage at the bottom of the pay scale.

“It allows us to do what we love and take action,” said Andrew Terranova, 11. The 6th IS 24 student adds that the show helps him break into show business.

However, filming during the pandemic has its challenges just as it does for larger scale productions.

“There are a lot of guidelines that we have to follow to make sure everyone is safe on set,” said executive producer Jennifer Plotzke. But, the extra time and care is definitely worth it.

“The production helps the community.” Greenstein said. And, he never forgets the needs of this neighborhood.

“Every time we go to a place, we pay for the location,” he said. “Every time we have lunch on the set, we use a local restaurant.”

The writer, director and star has drawn on his retirement savings to make these shows, but he also accepts donations. Learn more on his website.

