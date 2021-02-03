How will Hollywood benefit from the investor frenzy on Wall Street?

The epic GameStop trade battle was a boon to AMC theaters, spurred new movie deals, and impressed “Big Short” director Adam McKay: “It’s hard not to love what this Reddit group is doing.



It has all the hallmarks of a Hollywood revenge thriller. A group of Joe’s regular day traders are coordinating to shake up the stock market via talks on Reddit and TikTok, raise the share price of struggling companies amid the pandemic, and cause hedge funds to lose billions in large part thanks to an investment site aptly named Robinhood.

This is what happened at the end of January when some members of a Reddit forum called r / wallstreetbets noticed that hedge funds had taken short positions on GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other companies. In other words, the funds had borrowed stocks and then sold them, expecting the price per share to fall. The hope was to buy back the shares at a cheaper price, return them to the lender, and pocket the difference. But, here, in a maneuver known as a “short squeeze,” individual traders bought in droves and drove prices up dramatically. As the hedge funds had borrowed the shares, they were forced to buy them back at the highest price and lost a ton of money in the process. Robinhood sparked backlash by temporarily halting (individual) retail purchases of the two stocks in order to avoid releasing more than $ 3 billion in collateral to its clearinghouse, which no doubt helped hedge funds to spark user disputes and bipartisan calls for investigation. On February 2, GameStop and AMC Entertainment have since fallen from their January 27 highs to 81%, $ 483 to $ 90 and 62%, $ 20.63 to $ 7.82, respectively.)

This topic would seem ripe for writer-director Adam McKay, whose 2015 film The big court chronicled the manipulation of the market in the run-up to the 2007-08 financial crisis. Wall Street has been championing this ridiculous idea of ​​a perfect free market for years to justify shredding basic regulations so they can rip off most Americans, McKay says. The Hollywood Reporter. So it’s hard not to like what the Reddit group is doing to hedge fund lenders. Do you want a free market? You got it.

While McKay has no interest in delving into the drama himself, at least two projects focusing on the motley group of investors are in the works. MGM Acquired Ben Mezrichs Book Proposal The antisocial network, while Netflix is ​​editing a competing film by writer Mark Boal with Noah Centineo attached to the star.

However, Hollywood is not only interested in day trading as a plot. Since the COVID-19 crisis hit last year, many industry players, especially millennials, have turned to hobbyist investing to relieve boredom and feel productive by cases of work stoppages. “What happened, as evidenced by this pandemic, is everything you thought was real and solid, your foundations have been shaken. Everything you thought traditionally proven and true is now at stake, open to discussion, ”says chief commercial officer John McIlwee, adding that a growing number of entertainment customers are obsessively using Robinhood and Coinbase, looking to embark on the next Tesla. “I won’t let anyone play with their nest egg. We discuss it and find an appropriate amount. Then I let them have fun with it. It also helps people get closer to their finances.

Matthew Gilbert-Hamerling, another Hollywood business manager, has also seen a rise in day trading from a few clients to dozens and he warns against continuing the next squeeze or drastically changing his trading strategy. investment. There’s a bit of euphoria right now and unrealistic expectations about how easy it is to pick winners, he says. I am concerned that many people lose more than they can afford to lose because of this type of behavior.

While the Reddits r / wallstreetbets forum garnered a lot of attention amid the commotion, Gilbert-Hamerling first saw the chatter on a corner of TikTok dedicated to financial and investment advice days before he made it. international news.

The StockTok or FinTok community has exploded over the past year, says Robert Ross, senior equity analyst at an investment research firm whose @tikstocks account has around 265,000 followers. That said, most of the people who create financial content on TikTok don’t have to do anything. I would say 95% of accounts have less than two years of investment experience, almost none of which in a professional setting.

While TikTok is a great place to get some basic financial literacy advice, experts advise against believing anyone who promotes get-rich-quick schemes.

“No one knows where a stock will go on any given day, and telling people to invest their hard-earned money in highly speculative stocks is just irresponsible,” says Austin Hankwitz, strategic financial analyst for a healthcare company and TikToker with nearly half a million subscribers. Although he expects it won’t be the last time social sites are ahead of something big. “It will happen again. The decentralization of investment ideas (although they are bold ideas and extremely speculative) will only continue.”

While many casual traders share a disdain for Wall Street players like hedge funds and private equity firms and view their efforts as a sort of populist counterweight, at least one major financial player has benefited from the surge in AMC and the enthusiasm of retail traders to make a new one. profit figure.

Private equity firm SilverLake, which had paid hundreds of millions of dollars to AMC Entertainment through debt offers, was able to convert a $ 600 million bond due in 2026 into AMC shares for $ 13.50 a share. The company revealed at the end of Jan. 29 that it had turned around and sold all of those shares during the height of the AMC stock surge, selling them to keen buyers for up to $ 24 each, which which had allowed him to realize an instant gain of 114 million dollars and reduce the AMC. indebtedness in the process.

It remains to be seen whether other entertainment companies will benefit from another crunch or whether smart investing and screen reruns are the best bet. While the AMC may have been a unique case, its low price (less than $ 5 before the peak) combined with its high concentration of shorts meant it was ripe for a squeeze and many casual traders could afford it. , there may be other actions related to entertainment. it could be put under pressure.

Discovery Inc. and ViacomCBS, although much larger than AMC, have a significant short-term interest amount and could be soft targets in the future, notes a Wall Street analyst. THR. Their relatively high prices (over $ 42 and $ 52 per share respectively, as of February 1) could limit interest. Still, they both have a story that can be used to sell the business, with Discovery just launching its new streaming service Discovery +, and ViacomCBS set to launch Paramount + this spring. History still matters to initiate these bets. In the case of AMC, for example, online traders have said that they are trying to #SaveAMC, not to manipulate the market.

Elsewhere, Leon Cooperman, the billionaire CEO of Omega Advisors, has found another way to make money. He told CNBC he sold a large chunk of his holdings in AMC Networks when the stock price hit “70s low” during the rally. AMC Networks, of course, is not the same company as AMC Entertainment, but its stock price still rose more than 20% overnight, apparently prompted by traders looking for “AMC” in their favorite trading app. Cooperman held more than 750,000 AMC Networks shares, according to its latest securities filing. He paid an average of $ 38 per share.

Even though no longer any struggling businesses receive a similar boost, McKay says there is a clear benefit to the GameStop scandal: It has revealed the real forces behind what has been going on for decades in America – the billionaires. from Wall Street like Steve Schwarzman and Paul Singer who fund the right wing and their White Nationalist Conspiracy Theory distraction campaign to steal blind ordinary people while no one is watching. I really hope the Reddit group gets past this fantastic farce phase and becomes a real market force, McKay says. Maybe people will stop buying lottery tickets, buy a few stocks instead, and continue to beat the crap out of Congress to represent them like they’re supposed to.

A version of this story appeared in the February 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.