Nick Jonas reveals he wants to have LOTS of kids with Priyanka Chopra: it’s gonna be a great trip

Nick Jonas recently spoke about growing his family. The singer admitted that he hopes to have many children with Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married for over two years now. Since their big Indian and Christian wedding in Rajasthan, Nick and Priyanka have enjoyed their happiness with their families and their dogs. However, Nick was recently asked about the couple’s plans to start a family and the singer revealed he wants “a lot” of kids! Hitmaker Jealous told E! News that he hoped to expand his family one day. However, her top priority is PeeCee Happiness.

He considered Priyanka “the most important piece of the puzzle”. He said having babies is something they hope for someday. “You know, whatever’s right. We’re lucky to have each other and have hearts full for the future,” I said, “and things are out of your control. A couple’s foundation is solid, and you’re excited about the possibility of that, ”he told the publication.

While the couple have been busy with their respective careers, Nick hopes that any time they decide to expand their family, it will be “a nice trip.” He added that the couple would find out once there. For now, they’re working hard to make sure they’re good.

Professionally, Nick will be considered a coach in the 19th season of The Voice. The new season starts on March 1st. As for Priyanka, she is currently enjoying the success of The White Tiger and will be launching her book, Unfinished, this month.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals she’s telling THIS singer’s love songs in the shower and it’s NOT Nick Jonas