Jenna Dewan: I learn more about myself every day | Entertainment





Jenna Dewan is still learning more about [herself] every day. The 40-year-old actress and dancer admitted that she hasn’t figured it out yet, but is working to go with the flow and be happy with the change that is on her way. Speaking to Womens Health magazine, she said: You can’t really control what life is going to be like, you just know how you want to feel. I’m by no means at this point where I’m like, I got it all figured out. I am always learning more about myself every day: what I want, how I want to experience it. All of this is evolving. I’m not one of those people who thinks that change doesn’t happen. Instead, I own it, I’m happy with it, and can’t wait to see what comes of it. Jenna, who has seven-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and 10-month-old son Callum with fiance Steve Kazee also revealed that her best advice for dealing with the big changes in her life is to follow. the flow. She added: I got here following the flow. I was really big on this. I know when I swim upstream and fight. Elsewhere in the interview, Jenna opened up about her experience raising a family amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when she gave birth to Callum just days before the United States issued an order. to stay at home. She said: I was in this postpartum fog bubble, then a week later it all stopped. It was new; it was different; It was kind of scary. But we were all together. And even though she couldn’t make it to the gym, the Step Up star practiced Pilates to keep in shape. She explained: It gets you in shape so fast, and you feel stronger. The dancer in me really loves him because he activates the same muscles in my heart. You feel like things are just starting to go where they’re supposed to go.

