World’s tallest swing is now open in Dubai’s Bollywood parks





Adrenaline junkies have a new item for their bucket list: the Bollywood Skyflyer.







© Bollywood Parks Dubai

Bollywood Skyflyer TEASE



At 140 meters high, the same height as the Great Pyramid of Giza, the new high-rise journey is just 10 feet above the former record holder. Unveiled last week at Bollywood Parks Dubai, it set a new world record for the tallest swing, hitting the 450-foot-tall Orlando starflyer out of the first place. The Bollywood Skyflyer is made of 421 tons of steel, took 600 days to build and an additional 120 days to install, says Milton D’Souza, general manager of the popular theme park.







© Bollywood Parks Dubai

At 460 feet, the Bollywood Skyflyer is now the world’s tallest swing



Nine new attractions



FOLLOWING Bollywood Parks Dubai has been forced to close for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Loading error One of the three theme parks that make up Dubai Parks and Resorts, Bollywood Parks Dubai reopened on January 21 with nine new rides including the Skyflyer Bollywood Record. Other new attractions at the Bollywood-themed park include a 55-meter Ferris wheel, Mumbai taxi-themed roller coasters, and a “rocket” free fall tower, which “will bring the vibrant culture of India to life. Says D’Souza. Like many companies, the park took advantage of the closure to expand and modernize its offer. “We used the time to create and build a whole new area in the park we call the Mela Zone, which is home to the majority of the nine new rides at Bollywood Parks Dubai,” D’Souza told CNN. In 2019, Dubai Parks and Resorts attracted 2.6 million visitors. D’Souza hopes the ‘redesign’ will encourage more visitors to visit the park in the future as Dubai becomes most popular as a tourist destination. More record rides Bollywood Parks is set to break more records in 2021, D’Souza says. Later this year, the park plans to open the Bombay Express, the region’s first and only wooden roller coaster. Meanwhile, beyond the parks and resorts of Dubai, Ain Dubai is expected to take the title of the tallest Ferris wheel in the world when it opens later in 2021 at Bluewaters Island. Standing 688 feet (210 meters) tall, Ain Dubai will steal the title of the 550 foot roll in Las Vegas. Continue reading



