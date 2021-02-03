Voice actor Dainsleif ‘Genshin Impact’, trailers, story and connection Albedo

Genshin impact has a massive list. The game is currently home to 28 characters with more on the way. We know some of these characters from leaks, but one character named Dainsleif was announced on the day of the game’s official release. And yet, it remains shrouded in mystery. The version 1.3 update is expected to add a new quest featuring the character, so he’s about to get a lot bigger.

Before that happens, here’s everything we know about Dainsleif.

When is the Genshin impact Dainsleif release date?

It’s unclear when Dainsleif will be playable. It will likely arrive closer to the end of the storyline featured in the Teyvat Chapter trailer. Maybe it will become playable in early 2022 or 2023 ?

His weapon and element are currently unknown.

Who is Dainsleif’s voice actor for Genshin impact?

Dainsleif is voiced by Yuri Lowenthal in English (better known as the voice of Peter Parker in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man video games) and Kenjiro Tsuda in Japanese.

Who is Dainsleif in Genshin impact?

Dainsleif is an enigmatic character who was first introduced in the Genshin impact story trailer that guided the viewer through all of the upcoming regions and upcoming storylines in the game. Dainsleif acted as the narrator for the trailer. We got our first look at him when the trailer ended. It is linked to a fuzzy act in the game titled “ The dream still to dream . “

Following his first appearance, Dainsleif recounted every Collected Miscellany trailer, which provides gameplay demos for upcoming characters. In the videos, he explains to viewers what the new characters can do in terms of gameplay while providing his own personal comments.

It was through these videos that we learned that Dainsleif finds Zhongli’s callous nature and the use of contracts as a bad look for a leader. Additionally, Dainsleif’s commentary provided insight into his own story.

Dainsleif is apparently from the lost nation of Khaenri’ah, which is not under the supervision of an Archon (a term given to Genshin impactthe gods). He seems to see himself as the protector of the world. In his narration for Albedo’s video, Dainsleif notes that he is observing Albedo closely. Dainsleif said he couldn’t “let me ignore him” if Albedo made a “wrong move”. It could be related to his title of Bough Keeper.

Alternatively, it could mean that it is connected to the other game of miHoYo, Honkai Impact 3rd. A “branch” is a tree branch. As Bough Keeper, Dainsleif could be the imaginary tree protector assigned to Genshin impactof world. The The imaginary tree is a concept in Honkai Impact it suggests that each world is a branch on a tree. Yes Honkai Impact and Genshin impact are on the same tree, it could mean that Dainsleif is what is preventing crossbreeding from happening.

Dainsleif shows disdain for the Archons of Teyvat, going so far as to name Mondstadt as a “free nation” due to its lack of leadership. This indicates that he could see areas with Archons as captives.

Other lines show that Dainsleif has been around for a long time. During Venti’s Collected Miscellaneous, Dainsleif notes that there is “no shortage of time”, suggesting a degree of immortality, similar to the Archons. In the same video, Dainsleif states that it has been 1,000 years since the Archon of Mondstadt, Barbatos, left the country. But for him, it was only half that time. Maybe that means Dainsleif has been in a coma for 500 years, or that he perceives time twice as fast as a normal being.

Genshin impact is not above giving their cast overly complex stories like how Katheryne could be a robot or that Klee’s mother is from our world.

Further details on Dainsleif have yet to be revealed. But he wants the Traveler to beat him down the line, according to the Genshin impact story video.

Venti, the Anemo Archon. miHoYo

Is Dainsleif an Archon Genshin impact?

No, Dainsleif is not an Archon. He seems to have similar abilities to the Archons, or at least the same longevity as them.

John once mentioned the “heroic king” of Khaenri’ah. Considering Dainsleif’s age and role as a protector, some fans believe Dainsleif is that heroic king.

How is Dainsleif connected to Kaeya and Albedo in Genshin impact?

Dainsleif is said to be from Khaenri’ah. This is the same nation that Kaeya is said to be from. Both characters also have the same eye color and both wear eye patches, leading some fans to believe that they are the same character. It’s the only connection the two characters have so far.

Albedo’s bond with Dainsleif is similarly thin. Dainsleif only mentions paying close attention to Albedo due to his practice of the ancient art of Khemia. Supposedly, the art of Khemia is what led to the fall of Khaenri’ah 500 years before Genshin Impact main plot.