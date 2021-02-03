‘Buck Rogers’: Skydance develops competitor film based on Pulp Hero





Skydance is working with the estate ofPhilip Francis Nowlan, the man who introduced the hero in the late 1920s.The project is in its early stages; unlike Project Legendarys, which has multiple producers and a writer in the form of Brian K. Vaughan, Skydances has no talent involved as of yet. The character of Anthony Rogers first appeared in the 1929 novel, Armageddon 2419 AD. The copyright in this particular work was not renewed in the 1950s. Accordingly, anyone is free to adapt this story. The Nowlans, engaged in protracted litigation over the years, claim to own rights to subsequent comic book stories, the character soon became known as “Buck Rogers” as well as trademarks. It is these rights which were recently transmitted for adaptation to Skydance. Now, Legendary and Skydance both seem determined to move forward with projects on the popular sci-fi character, and as some of Nowlans’ work is in the public domain, it is indeed possible to see competing versions. from several studios (à la Sherlock Holmes). Again, there is the possibility of a legal intrigue. On Tuesday, the Nowlans sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legendary noting their new Skydance deal. The estate attorney warned Legendary that moving forward with a Buck Rogers plan would constitute “a slander of the rights title.” Asked for clarification, Nowlans lawyer Neville Johnson insisted that Buck Rogers was not in the public domain because “Buck is not in the Armageddon, Anthony is a different character. “ However, that was not the tradition around the genesis of Buck Rogers as most Anthony assumed. is Male. The legendary doesn’t back down, says THR, “We have been granted the rights we need to carry out our project and the company will no longer comment on these baseless claims. This same party has been claiming for years that they have rights they do not have. not and tries to prevent them. projects based on rights that they do not legally control. “







