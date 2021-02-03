Is Ronald surprised by “Big Sky”? The book reveals his fate





Spoilers for Big sky Season 1, Episode 7. Looks like Ronald is about to get caught Big sky, but he has already managed to get out of difficult situations. In the final moments of the episode, Cassie and Jenny knocked on Legarski’s door to show his wife Merrilee the sketch they had just made of Legarski’s trucker co-conspirator. Merilee was shocked to find that the sketch was of Ronald, who was at her home at the time. With Ronald upstairs and unaware that Cassie and Jenny are on top of him, it looks like he couldn’t escape. They are armed and ready. But the synopsis for the next two episodes hints that the chase is just beginning. The description of the February 9 episode says, “Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a curious newspaper delivery boy. With his back against the wall, Ronald will have to address his inner demons and decide how far is too far.” Looks like he might be able to escape from Legarski’s house, but his mother’s murder can be uncovered by the paper boy. And then it doesn’t even look like he’ll be caught by the next episode either. The Description of the February 16 episode says, “Knocking on doors and looking for clues, Cassie unexpectedly comes face to face with Ronald, which puts her in danger.” Highway novel, which Big sky is based on, also alludes to Ronald’s fate. Great spoilers from upcoming books. Darko Sikman / ABC Ronald walking away would be consistent with what’s going on in the book. The last chapter of Highway reveals that Ronald changes his name to Dale Everett Spradley and manages to create a whole new identity for himself. He abandons his truck and gets a new platform and decides to never stay on the run for too long in any place or state for fear of being caught. And in the final moments of the novel, he’s back to his old game of tackling women. It’s certainly the same direction the series could take if it is to keep Ronald alive for any potential season 2 drama. Either way, it doesn’t look like Cassie and Jenny will be taking him anytime soon, and next week we’ll see if and how Ronald is able to escape his current predicament. Legarski may have thought that Ronald was the weaker of the pair, but he turns out to be even more cunning than Legarski himself.

