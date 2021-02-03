Connect with us

"What, and quit Showbiz?" is a new autobiography from Newton concert producer Fred Taylor

A new autobiography is a window on the Boston jazz scene

We lost Bostons’ illustrious entertainment impresario Fred Taylor in October 2019, a few months after his 90th birthday. Although he regularly features all kinds of acts, from pop to rock to folk, the blues and comedy in clubs and concert halls he was best known as a jazz guy. Among the many highlights of his career, he was the owner of the Jazz Workshop and Pauls Mall, was entertainment director at Scullers and artistic director of the Tanglewood Jazz Festival.

At his busy funeral, Miles Davis’ All Blues played over the audio system as people walked in, saxophonist Grace Kelly performed Somewhere Over the Rainbow solo and the Rabbi sang an a cappella rendition of Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s lyrics. to Charles Mingus’ “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”.

A new book, What, and ditch Showbiz? Taylors’ autobiography, written with Richard Vacca, provides an engaging look at what motivated Taylor during his six decades in showbiz, and paints the image of someone with a good sense of music and a good sense of business, who also turned out to be a great guy.

Full Disclosure: I had known Fred for about 30 years. I interviewed him whenever his career took a new direction; I would get calls from him if he needed help pushing an act (it would take 2 minutes, the next 45 minutes would involve catching up and discussing new and old music); we chatted between sets at Scullers. So when I sat down to read the book, I could hear his voice and all of his inflections.

