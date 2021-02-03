“What, and quit Showbiz?” is a new autobiography from Newton concert producer Fred Taylor

SOUNDS AROUND THE CITY

A new autobiography is a window on the Boston jazz scene

We lost Bostons’ illustrious entertainment impresario Fred Taylor in October 2019, a few months after his 90th birthday. Although he regularly features all kinds of acts, from pop to rock to folk, the blues and comedy in clubs and concert halls he was best known as a jazz guy. Among the many highlights of his career, he was the owner of the Jazz Workshop and Pauls Mall, was entertainment director at Scullers and artistic director of the Tanglewood Jazz Festival.

At his busy funeral, Miles Davis’ All Blues played over the audio system as people walked in, saxophonist Grace Kelly performed Somewhere Over the Rainbow solo and the Rabbi sang an a cappella rendition of Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s lyrics. to Charles Mingus’ “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”.

A new book, What, and ditch Showbiz? Taylors’ autobiography, written with Richard Vacca, provides an engaging look at what motivated Taylor during his six decades in showbiz, and paints the image of someone with a good sense of music and a good sense of business, who also turned out to be a great guy.

Full Disclosure: I had known Fred for about 30 years. I interviewed him whenever his career took a new direction; I would get calls from him if he needed help pushing an act (it would take 2 minutes, the next 45 minutes would involve catching up and discussing new and old music); we chatted between sets at Scullers. So when I sat down to read the book, I could hear his voice and all of his inflections.

Part of the book’s success is its accessibility. It’s written in an easy-going conversational style. And while it mostly takes place chronologically, the loose structure allows Taylor to jump back in time, as if while telling one story he is remembering another and working on it.

There’s a lot of general biographical information. Growing up in Newton, Taylor studied piano with Madame Margaret Chaloff, then played the trumpet, but seems to have been much happier as an audience member, regularly attending big band performances (Jimmy Dorsey, Woody Herman ) at the RKO Boston Theater in its high school days. He graduated from Boston University with a BA in economics and got a taste of event production early on when he was director of entertainment for his fraternity.

His interests really began to diverge when, still in college, he began to ask for and obtain permission to record performers in concert with a portable tape recorder he had purchased. He tells the story of his chance to pair this machine with Dave Brubeck in 1952. There were also a few years after college working in the family mattress business by day, and listening and recording jazz by night.

A big, early breakup occurred when he became co-director of and was successful with local jazz organist Joe Bucci. Another came when he crossed paths with real estate developer and nightclub owner Harold Buchhalter, from whom he would ultimately buy the nearby clubs of Boylston Street, The Jazz Workshop and Pauls Mall, where he honed his craft.

What exactly was Fred Taylors’ job?

In his words: I booked venues, affordable tickets, rented equipment, installed lights and sound, bought advertising, organized media events, arranged interviews, provided transportation and hospitality and made financial settlements after the show.

Browsing through what was going on in the unpredictable world of entertainment around him, Taylor admits he improvised himself to become a booker, sharing stories involving the ups and downs of the people he brought to the cities, including Errol Garner, Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel; the falls fell on Chuck Berry, Bobby Vinton and Linda Ronstadt. One of the liveliest sections of the book focuses on when Taylor introduced his old friend Miles Davis to Kenmore Square short-lived club Kix when the trumpeter decided to return to the stage after a long stint. This part also marks the moment when Taylor formed a long-standing working relationship with Sue Auclair, whom he quickly called his go-to public relations point of contact.

There are background stories of how the nightclub business operated in the ’60s and’ 70s (including a mention that Taylor became an expert in toilet repair in his clubs), how he had to change over time in terms of the willing audience. what to see, and what prompted him to quit nightclubs and concentrate on concerts. He later returned to the club scene with Scullers and had a long side stop at a film show with Cinema 733 and the Harvard Square Theater.

Fred Taylor was personally responsible for entertaining me when I was a club-goer, as I have vivid memories of seeing Cheech & Chong and Hoyt Axton at Pauls Mall (they were hilarious, he was happily drunk); by Rahsaan Roland Kirk (playing two saxophones and a clarinet at the same time) and Charles Mingus (seated for a solo piano before switching to his bass) at the Jazz Workshop; and organist Brian Auger leading a band from his Hammond B-3 at Scullers.

Taylors’ long career has not been without problems, and recent years have included clashes with bean counters who saw only results, rather than the amount of work that went into it or the public’s appreciation. . But to read his book was to realize that he was extremely proud of everything he had done. As it should have been.

What, and abandon Showbiz? is published by Backbeat Books.

