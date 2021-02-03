It is well known that young Telugu hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas will soon be making his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi, Prabhas-Rajamouli’s 2005 action drama. The film will be directed by acclaimed Tollywood director VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada.

According to the latest updates, Bellamkonda Sai has temporarily moved to Mumbai to prepare for her big Bollywood debut. Apparently he rented an apartment in the upscale Juhu district and he will stay by at least until the end of filming. A few photos of Sai coming out of his gym in Juhu caused a stir on the internet yesterday.

Articles that may interest you:

A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy tasty food