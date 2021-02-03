Cicely Tyson paved the way for black actors to follow in the footsteps

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.

LOS ANGELES Cicely Tyson was a black actor who knocked down doors for other women of color to walk through.

Tyson strategically selected powerful roles in an effort to elevate the perception of black actors. With dignified grace, she starred in films such as “Sounder” and on television with “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” She has strived to shatter stereotypes and inspired many black actresses on the way to follow in her footsteps. A younger generation of black actors Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and Zendaya among them all paid tribute to Tyson after learning of his death at age 96 last Thursday.

Davis said Tyson made her feel “appreciated in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls.” Washington considered Tyson a “taste of fame,” while Zendaya, who made Emmy history last year as the actress’s youngest winner, called the actor “One of the greatest to do it”.

“Thank you for opening the door for girls like me,” actor Tika Sumpter said.

Tyson’s death was announced by his family, via his manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide further details. The death of the actor comes just days after the release of his memoir “Just As I Am”.

A unique model, Tyson began her on-screen career with few parts but gained fame in the early 1970s when black women were finally starting to secure lead roles. Tyson declined to participate simply for the paycheck, remaining selective.

Tyson wanted to move away from negative portrayals of black women in the hopes of showcasing them with powerful prestige.

“Cicely decided early on that her acting job would be more than a job,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement. “She used her career to illuminate humanity in black people. The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. His life so fully lived is a testimony of Greatness.

Gayle King, who interviewed Tyson last week, said the actor is still full of life. She said Tyson has expressed that she has more to offer with the desire to lead a project in the future.

“She wasn’t a scathing old lady that I heard a lot of old people say, ‘You know what? I’m just tired. I’m just tired. I’m ready to go. I’m done. Just tired.” King said. “It wasn’t Cicely Tyson. She was talking about her desire to achieve. She said, ‘I might have something to share later.’ “

Tyson earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “Sounder,” where she played a loving, depressed wife of a sharecropper who is jailed for stealing a piece of meat for her family. She is obliged to take care of their children and to take care of the crops.

In the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” based on a novel by Ernest J. Gaines, Tyson is seen aging from a young woman in bondage to a 110-year-old woman who campaigned for the 60s civil rights movement. In the moving climax, she walks laboriously to a “white only” water fountain and has a drink in front of the white officers.

This role in “Pittman” won Tyson two Emmys. She also won an Emmy Supporting Actress in 1994 for her character in the “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All”.

At the age of 88, Tyson won the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Stage Play for the rebirth of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful”. The Revival was the actor’s first return to Broadway in three decades. She refused to humbly turn away when the teleprompter told her to conclude her acceptance speech.

A new generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 hit “The Help”. Most recently, she was seen on television in a recurring role in “How To Get Away With Murder,” which starred Davis. And in the roles in Tyler Perry’s films “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and “Madea’s Family Reunion” – his character has given wise advice on forgiveness and living with integrity.

“Often times, the talent and success of black girls and women are treated like gold in the temporary, fleeting pan,” groundbreaking poet Amanda Gorman, 22, said in a written statement. “Tyson showed the world that the black woman is more than a moment. We are legends, myths in their own right.”

Gil Robertson, co-founder and president of the African American Film Critics Association, said Tyson was a pillar for the African American community.

“More than just an actress, she reframed the identity of what it meant to be black and human on screen, with particular attention paid to black women,” said Robertson. He went on to say that Tyson “became a vessel through which all of the dignity of who she was as a black person, a black woman, could flow”.

Tyson’s fame transcended all media. Prominent figures from two former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and those from around the world in Hollywood, Broadway and professional sports have shown their appreciation for Tyson, many of them praising his cautious approach to his career and his activism. Obama awarded Tyson the Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Whenever Tyson made an appearance, she drew praise even in the most common places.

“While she was shooting a doc on her in Spanish Harlem, people kept stopping their cars! In the streets! To jump up and say hello!” Soledad O’Brien recalled on Twitter. “Old people. Teenagers. Middle aged fans.” Ciss-el-lee, “they were singing as she passed!”

Actor-comedian-writer Robin Thede hoped Tyson was one of those legends the world would have forever. She called it a “silly dream but you dreamed it anyway”.

Like many, former First Lady Michelle Obama has acknowledged that she will miss Tyson’s presence, but she will smile “knowing how many people she has inspired, just like me, to walk a little taller, speak a little more freely and to live a little longer, as God willed. “

Associate Press Editor Brooke Lefferts contributed to this report.