Cicely Tyson paved the way for black actors to follow in the footsteps

LOS ANGELES Cicely Tyson was a black actor who knocked down doors for other women of color to walk through.

Tyson strategically selected powerful roles in an effort to elevate the perception of black actors. With dignified grace, she starred in films such as “Sounder” and on television with “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” She has strived to shatter stereotypes and inspired many black actresses on the way to follow in her footsteps. A younger generation of black actors Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and Zendaya among them all paid tribute to Tyson after learning of his death at age 96 last Thursday.

Cicely Tyson poses with her Emmy statuettes at the annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 1974.

Davis said Tyson made her feel “appreciated in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls.” Washington considered Tyson a “taste of fame,” while Zendaya, who made Emmy history last year as the actress’s youngest winner, called the actor “One of the greatest to do it”.

“Thank you for opening the door for girls like me,” actor Tika Sumpter said.

