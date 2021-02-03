Hazmat teams invade Hollywood Park police after mystery substance bursts during testing





What appeared to be a bottle of Tylenol ended up causing a loud noise, mess and alarm, but no injuries, according to Hollywood Park police officials.

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas A police officer in One Hollywood Park had a fairly eruptive experience over the weekend after a traffic stop and the discovery of a strange pink substance. It started as a routine speeding traffic stop around 7 p.m. Saturday. Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard said the driver, who was a courier for a pharmacy, had multiple arrest warrants. After Constable Denyse Munoz took the man into custody, she checked the car and came across what appeared to be a bottle of Tylenol. When the officer opened it there was a pink liquid in it which obviously isn’t a Tylenol pill and when she asked the driver what it was he said it wasn’t sure, said Prichard. Munoz launched a series of tests on the substance at the police station. When you have a substance you don’t know what it is, you need to start with the A test and go through the list until you find the right test, Prichard said. Munoz worked until the heroin test, that’s when Prichard said it was complicated. When she puts the substance on and closes the test shutter and puts it down, it didn’t take long for this thing to build up the pressure and it looks like a big firecracker, Prichard said. The substance splashed everywhere, including on Officer Munoz. Bexar Hazmat County and an ATF Bomb Squad agent quickly arrived with a resolution of relief at the surprising event. Once the Hazardous Materials team came and tested the substance to let us know it’s basically alcohol and peroxide we all felt a lot better and she was doing great, said Prichard. Hollywood police say rubbing alcohol has a violent reaction when mixed with a certain chemical in their heroin test kit. Prichard noted that from now on, if they come across an unknown substance, they will first be sent to a DPS crime lab for agent safety. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

