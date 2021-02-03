Philly DA Review: Larry Krasner’s PBS Documentary Series Must Be Cut

Sometimes the best way to reform an institution is to change it from within. Longtime Philadelphia civil rights activist and criminal defense lawyer Larry Krasner thought when he ran for office as his city’s next attorney. He won the 2017 election and “Philly DA,” an eight-part documentary series for PBS’s “Independent Lens” banner, shows what happened next. Suddenly, this longtime advocate against mass incarceration was Philadelphia’s leading prosecutor.

Krasner entered his role as DA with one mission: to end the cash bond, which results in defendants being jailed simply for being poor, and to find other ways to reform an approach to criminal justice. which made Philadelphia the most incarcerated major. city ​​in the United States Some things seem obvious: increasing the amount of drugs an arrested person carries before a large prison sentence is imposed, reducing the penalties for shoplifting, de facto decriminalizing the work of the gender (in particular, reducing the high arrest rate for workers).

Related

Related

But that laser focus becomes more and more blurry over the course of the first two hour-long episodes of “Philly DA” made available to critics. The same goes for the filmmaking of the series, created by Ted Passon, Yoni Brook and Nicole Salazar. The most charitable explanation is that the on-screen storytelling slackens because Krasner finds himself drawn in so many different directions and his own prioritization becomes scattered.

However, an art-mimicking approach to life ignores the odd structural choices: why was the story of the mass incarceration in Philadelphia largely left until 20 minutes after the second episode, when the despicable legacy of cop-turned-mayor Frank Rizzo is finally explained? The institutional racism he fostered under his watch influenced the standard operating procedure of Philly cops for decades. Even in the 2010s, when much of the Philadelphia Police Force was made up of officers of color, their advocacy group, the Fraternal Order of the Police, was dominated by retired white cops from the Rizzo era.

It sounds like a context that should have been blunt, as all that is presented in Episode 1 is the idea that since future Democratic Governor Ed Rendell in the late 1970s, every AD in Philadelphia before Krasner had been more aggressively anti-crime than the previous one. . Instead of introducing programs to help alleviate poverty, solve mental health issues, or provide recreation centers, simply locking up more people – almost always black or Hispanic Philadelphians – became the solution.

Passon and Brook take on the main directing responsibilities of the series and follow Krasner in what is in part a Frederick Wiseman-style procedural film about how the district attorney’s office works – with its hundreds of ADAs (assistant district attorneys). reporting to Krasner – and part of the plea. The first two episodes offer a largely respectful and uncritical take on Krasner himself. We have to take their word, and Krasner’s of course, that he is the best man for the job. A black woman advocating for criminal justice reform claims that as a white man, Krasner is in the best position to implement this reform, and this statement is presented as obvious. Even though future episodes offer more criticism of Krasner, especially his keeping his promises, the fact that “Philly DA” airs on PBS on April 20 – just weeks before the primary Philadelphia Democrat in which he is challenged – gives the impression of a boost for his re-election campaign. (Update: Philadelphia PBS station WHYY will actually delay the broadcast of “Philly DA” in Philadelphia until the end of the municipal election in November 2021.)

Unfortunately, the procedural approach is just as problematic as the advocacy. The result is a largely inert storytelling that doesn’t humanize the people Krasner tries to help as much as he could. The unfairly incarcerated are often seen in the abstract in these very office-related episodes, dominated by people in work clothes talking at podiums or around conference tables. An incident in Episode 1, when a Philadelphia bail fund advocate uses the money he raised to get three defendants out of jail who cannot otherwise pay their bail (one is than $ 500) is the kind of basic view that “Philly DA” needs more of. One of those held there is a black teenager who has been behind bars for eight months simply awaiting trial.

A moment from Episode 2 is also revealing: when the mother of a black teenager who was killed in an act of gun violence learns that her son’s killer will be released because the cops who investigated the murder did have not followed the proper procedures. They found text messages on the assailant’s phone that proved he was the murderer, but they are ineligible in court as they accessed his phone without a warrant – an act of misconduct captured by a camera. security. The mother confronts Krasner with a calm determination that makes him one of the most admirable people in the set of the first two episodes. But she also stands out as one of the few “ordinary people” to have a lot of screen time.

These are people exactly like Krasner, the mother of the gun victim, says he wants to help, through a major effort to put hundreds of cops on a “do not call” list – as too corrupt. or inept to be called as credible witnesses in a trial – which will send them back to less sensitive roles. Positions that will at least reduce their chances of being the key to prosecutors’ affairs. I hope another mom doesn’t have to see her son’s killer break free. But if someone like her is the one Krasner ultimately says he serves, why aren’t people like her more concerned with this series? It’s hard not to think that a feature film with a much clearer focus, and not a series juggling so many ingredients in an impersonal way, could have shown more powerfully the impact of a man in this important office on the people it serves. .

Quality: C +

“Philly DA” premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It premieres on PBS on April 20.

Sign: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.