Actor Helps Athlete Undergo Knee Surgery | News from Noida





Ghaziabad: A young athlete from Bihar, who had applied for financial aid for the treatment of his injured ligament, is now on the road to recovery, thanks to surgery organized by actor Sonu Sood, who replied to his tweets .

Anand Kumar, a 20-year-old athlete from Nalanda District, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee while competing in the 2017 National Schools Games in Rohtak. Kumar, who is the son of a farmer, was unable to complete the operation due to financial constraints. After the injury, he gave up the sport and instead focused on his studies.

I wanted to pursue my dream of one day representing India at the Olympics. I tried to get help from several places but was not successful. In January, I learned of the existence of Sood sir and his quick help to people in distress. I tweeted to him on Jan.19 and within four days got a response from his office, Kumar told TOI.

Sood then connected it to an orthopedic surgeon, Dr Akhilesh Yadav, from Indirapuram. The operation took place on Monday and the patient is said to be doing well.

Detailed investigations revealed that the patient needed immediate surgery. As his injury was quite severe, he had difficulty standing properly. She was advised to undergo a minimally invasive keyhole arthroscopic procedure, where the ACL was constructed from her body and secured with bioabsorbable screws. He has recovered quickly and is expected to be released by Wednesday, said Dr Yadav, director of the orthopedic department, Healing Tree Hospital, Indirapuram.

The ACL is a major part of the knee and if left injured it can completely affect quality of life, said the doctor, who has performed two more surgeries on patients referred by the actor.

