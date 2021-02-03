2021 Halftime Super Bowl prop bets: odds for The Weeknd songs, guest appearances and more

The Super Bowl 55 halftime show offers unique prop betting opportunities every year and this year is no different, but there appears to be one key prop missing from every book’s list in 2021: More / Less on the time it takes to explain to people who are not familiar with The Weeknd who, yes, that’s how his name is actually spelled. We’ll define that for you, along with the inevitable, “Well, why is it written that way?” follow-up question: 32.5 seconds. (If you don’t know why, it’s explained here.)

The usual half-time prop is betting on how many songs will be played, which songs will open / close the performance, will there be any wardrobe malfunction are all on the board, but there is a few other bets specific to The Weeknd that provide the most intrigue.

There aren’t many confirmed spoilers unless you count this summary rumor play list(which we don’t) but an interesting note is that The Weeknd claims he spent $ 7 million of his own money to make this halftime show a “cinematic experience“If that’s true, the Canadian-born artist gives it all, which probably means prerecorded tracks, costume changes galore, extravagant sets and maybe a host of big guest stars.

We’re going to break down the most notable props, including those involving Kenny G, Doja Cat, and Joe Biden because it’s 2021 and why wouldn’t this trio be included in the same article?

Ratings courtesy of oddsshark.com

Bets on Super Bowl props at halftime 2021

How many songs will be played during the halftime show?

Eight songs might sound like a lot, especially if “only” The Weeknd is playing, but you have to remember that sometimes only the hooks or a brief interlude of a song are played during the mix of songs performed at the Super Bowl. If you look at the last years, primary artists often hit the eight song mark, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira surpassing it in 2020 (15, plus a dance). The year before, Maroon 5 and his guests played nine songs (plus one recorded song, which may or may not count, depending on the rules in your book). The year before, Justin Timberlake played 11. Lady Gaga played seven in 2017, but there were also three songs pre-recorded as she entered the stage. Again, it is not clear. In total, over the last 10 Super Bowl halftime shows, performers averaged 8.9 songs, not counting pre-recorded previews. Obviously, that number is skewed by the double performers of the past year, but the trend is still OVER.

That said, more value is on the UNDER, and with what we know of The Weeknd’s plans to make it a “cinematic experience,” he could focus more on theater and less on music, which could make a difference. UNDER a smart bet.

How many wardrobe changes will The Weeknd have during half-time?

Over 0.5 -380

Less than 0.5 +240

It seems like an easy ending. If The Weeknd really shelled out $ 7 million of his own money, there’s no way he would stay in the same outfit all the time. The value is on the UNDER, but there’s also a reason the OVER is such a heavy favorite. Having said that, we may need to clarify whether unwrap the bandages from her face counts as a wardrobe change. No, probably not … right?

What will be the first song played during the halftime show?

Starboy +350

Blinding Lights +400

I can’t feel my face +425

In your eyes +450

Save your tears +500

The Hills +850

Heartless +1000

Too late +1200

I can feel it coming +2000

In the night +4500

“Starboy” is a favorite for a reason, but you always get more money if you bet on it, so it’s not a bad choice. Of course, he could do something so literal / theatrical and opt for “Blinding Lights” or “Can’t Feel My Face” to accompany the awe-inspiring performing at the Super Bowl or at his. recent thing facial performance art what he does. It’s tempting to think that artists pick one of their biggest hits to open the halftime show, and while many do, others opt for one of their new songs. This could mean that “Blinding Lights” or “Save Your Tears” is the play, though both of them make more sense as close up than opening. In the end, it’s mostly a guess unless you trust the “leaked” track list above (Note: don’t trust this track list).

What will be the last song played during the halftime show?

Blinding Lights -240

Save your tears +675

In your eyes +1000

Starboy +1400

Heartless +1400

Too late +1600

I can’t feel my face +1600

The hills +1800

I can feel it coming +2500

In the night +3000

“Blinding Lights” makes sense here, but the value is terrible for what is ultimately a guess. “The Hills” is usually accompanied by a cool light show when he plays it live in concert, but that may not be a sufficient reason for him to use it to end his “cinematic experience”. Ultimately, “Blinding Lights” or “Save Your Tears” feels like the choice, with the latter offering much better value for money.

Will The Weeknd mention Canada at halftime?

If you can find a book that lets you play that bet with “Drake Will Appear On Stage”, then take the “yes” out of both, just from a value perspective. Even without the Drake aspect, the “yes” has good value, but there really is no reason for him to mention Canada (unless it is in the lyrics of one of his songs). It’s certainly possible that he’s proud enough of his home country to give it a shout out, but does that really fit in with the epic performance he’s planned for? Probably not. So if you like to make a lot of money, play the “yes;” if you like to win a very small amount of money on a “safe” bet, take the “no”.

Will The Weeknd mention Joe Biden during the halftime show?

Will The Weeknd mention Donald Trump on the halftime show?

Seems like “no” is the easy answer to these questions, even if it offers little value. The Weeknd is no fan of Donald Trump, but he has never been particularly political in a public arena. He’s a showman, sure, but chances are he has bigger plans for this performance and doesn’t want it to become a political lightning rod. The NFL certainly doesn’t want that either.

Will a soccer ball be used as a prop?

Again, The Weeknd doesn’t seem like the type of performer who’s going to have some sort of “football-themed” performance just because he’s at the Super Bowl. It’s his time to shine, not to be part of the big game hype.

Will Bella Hadid be shown during the halftime show?

It’s almost impossible to tell if Hadid and The Weeknd are together at some point (seriously, read this timeline of their relationship, which only dates back to August of last year), but anyway, it sounds like a simple ‘no’. Even though they’re currently dating and she’s at the stadium, she likely won’t be shown, so unless there’s a shocking revelation where she was brought on stage for one of the songs about her, she probably won’t be seen.

Will Ariana Grande be on stage during the halftime show?

Will Doja Cat be on stage during the halftime show?

Will Drake be on stage during Thehalftime show?

Will Kenny G be on stage during the halftime show?

The rumored tracklist above says Grande will appear during the song “Love Me Harder,” but, again, this tracklist has 18 songs, so we take that with a giant grain of salt. Plus, this song doesn’t even make the choices listed above as a possible opening / reconciliation (likely because it’s actually Grande’s song and The Weeknd is just a guest on it). Doja Cat is on a remix of “In Your Eyes”, which is a newer song and probably more likely to be played, so it’s a slightly better bet.

Drake makes a lot of sense because they are fellow Canadians. He’s the biggest star in the group and could easily wear his own song or two if needed, although The Weeknd might not want to be eclipsed during their big time, which Drake likely would. Kenny G might actually be the best bet here, as he’s only playing one instrument on a remix of “In Your Eyes”, and that would be the kind of weird / cool thing that would slightly shock casual viewers, causing some ripples to happen. frantic searches on Google. “Why was Kenny G on stage with The Weeknd at the Super Bowl?”

It seems likely that there will be at least one or two surprise guests during this performance (Kendrick Lamar is another good option if you can find a book that lists it), if for no other reason than to give The Weeknd the time. to change the costume or put the stopped pieces in place. You can just bet $ 100 on the “yes” on all of these and hope to win one and get a big payout, which would cover almost all four bets. If you’ve only hit two, you’ve made at least $ 240 in profit.

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

Define “wardrobe malfunction”. If that just means a snag in someone’s clothes or a wig / mask falling off prematurely, then, yes, it could happen. If that means somebody’s naughty parts are mostly or partially exposed, Janet Jackson style, then no.