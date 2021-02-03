SBA publishes FAQ on relief grants for entertainment venues – Business Journal Daily





YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio The Small Enterprise Administration has published a new FAQ for businesses seeking grants for closed site operators, indicating who is eligible, how much money they will get and how the funds can be used. The cash goals of the $ 15 billion grant pool are generally not open. Still, the SBA has mentioned that it will set aside at least $ 2 billion in the first 59 days of this system for sites with up to 50 workers. Companies that have obtained Paycheck Security Program loans after December 27, 2020 are generally not eligible for grants to closed site operators. Utility durations will likely be primarily based on income from a lost site between April and December, with the first 14 days being reserved for those who experienced year-over-year losses of 90% or more, adopted by these with losses of between 70%. and 89% for the second two-week interval. Once the primary and secondary priority allocations are made, functions will be opened for those entities that have experienced a loss of 25% or more between comparable quarters. The funds can be used to pay corporate bills, as well as ticket refunds, bills associated with live productions, and funds to impartial entrepreneurs. The checklist of venues eligible for the grant includes residential site operators or promoters, theater producers, performing arts teams, museums, cinemas and expert representatives. Some public entities are also eligible, provided they do not work with different forms of business. The businesses should have been in operation by February 29, 2020 to be used. Tour sites are not eligible, entities must have described efficiency and viewer areas and drive-ins. Grant functions must register on the website of the Federal Scholarship Administration System, SAM.gov, use. Objectives must use a DUNS ID amount; Individual taxpayer or employer identification numbers will not be accepted. The complete FAQ could be learned HERE. Pictured: The opening night of the Robins Theater in Warren in December 2019. Copyright 2021 The Enterprise Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos