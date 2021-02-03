Namish Taneja ‘won’t compromise’ on career for unscheduled Bollywood debut





Popular TV actor Namish Taneja is best known for his Ved character in Dangal TV’s Aye simple humsafar. He recently spoke about his career plans as a TV star and his Bollywood debut. The actor recently told a PR firm that he received plenty of movie offers, but saved it all for something big. Also Read: Actor Namish Taneja’s Family Tests Positive for COVID-19, Goes into Self-isolation Namish Taneja reveals plans for Bollywood debut Namish Taneja said a team recently approached him and offered him a starring role. However, the actor declined the offer for various reasons. He said he would be planning his Bollywood debut and didn’t want to compromise the odds by making a movie that doesn’t have a strong story. Speaking about her show, Namish Taneja said: “I do a good show with an engaging story like Aye Mere Humsafar that I can connect with seeing a younger version of myself in him that has gradually matured over time. In addition, I continue to receive offers for other TV shows. I want to be known as an artist so I won’t risk my Bollywood career by going out of the blue or compromising on the quality of the work. Also Read: Shilpa Shinde and Neha Pendse’s IG Banter After Latest Tips Come As Anita Bhabhi Although the actor has said he will not be part of a Bollywood film anytime soon, fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. Namish Taneja portrays Ved, son of wealthy spice mogul, in series Aye Mere Humsafar. The series also stars Tina Ann Philip, who plays the character of Ved’s love interest. Aye simple humsafar follows the story of Vidhi, a simple girl who has passed her academics and dreams of joining the public service and serving her society. But her life takes a mysterious turn when she marries the son of a wealthy business tycoon. Also Read: Heena Parmar Shoots Fire Scene For The First Time In ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ Other popular Namish Taneja TV shows include Swaragini, Principal Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo and Vidya. Namish Taneja’s roles as Lakshya Maheshwari, Samar Surana, and Vivek Vardhan Singh in these TV shows have earned him immense popularity in the industry. Also Read: Namish Taneja Likes To Play ‘Boy Next Door’ Characters In Movies And TV Shows (With contributions from PR) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







