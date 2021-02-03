Ali MacGraw & Ryan O’Neal Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame





HOLLYWOOD, CA Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal will be the 2,692 and 2,693 inductees on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the first time in the history of the Walk of Fame, two stars will be inducted in a double ceremony.

The event will begin at 11:30 am on February 12 and will be broadcast on walkoffame.com. Rana Ghadban, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber, will reveal the stars. “The Hollywood Walk of Fame makes a special effort to place the stars of artists who work together or are related to each other,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We are delighted to honor Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw, the stars of one of the most iconic romantic films in cinema history, LOVE STORY. What makes this even more special is that the Ryan star will also be next to his star. real love, Farrah Fawcett, located at 7057 Hollywood Boulevard. “

O’Neal and MacGraw starred in the 1970 film together Love story, which AFI named the # 9 greatest love story of all time. Both won Oscar nominations for the film. The last Walk of Fame induction ceremony took place in 2020, when actor Anthony Anderson received the 2,391st star on August 15, his 50th birthday.

