Dolly Parton ‘rejected’ US president’s double award





Of the image, PA wire Talking about image, Parton said he was not sure if he would accept President Joe Biden’s medal Dolly Parton has revealed that she has for the second time rejected the award for the so-called “ Presidential Medal of Freedom ” she would receive from the Trump administration. The country singer said she turned down the medal because her husband was ill, otherwise she could not walk due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Parton also said he was not sure if he would accept President Joe Biden’s medal as it would appear to be politically motivated. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor bestowed on civilians in the United States at various levels of health. Among the award winners were singer Bruce Springsteen, former Foreign Secretary Collin Power, Bill and his wife Melinda Gates and Paul Rusesabagina. “I was asked to accept the Trump administration’s compliment. I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill. I was asked again but I couldn’t go because of Covid, “Parton said in an interview with NBC. “I think if I accept it now, it will be political, so I don’t know for sure,” he said. Parton, 75 – best known for his most popular songs like Jolen, i will always love you, or Island in the stream his and Kenny Rogers – he says he thinks he doesn’t deserve that praise. “But it’s a good thing if people feel that I deserve it,” he said. ‘Presidential Medal of Freedom‘ Highest honor bestowed on a civilian in the United States

It was founded in 1963 by President John F Kennedy

It is given to “those who have played a key role in the security or interests of the United States, world peace …”

In addition to music, Dolly Parton has been a philanthropist for many years. He has helped projects to help children learn, raise funds to fight AIDS and protect the environment. Last year, he donated $ 1 million to the vaccine from Vanderbilt University Medical Center from Covid. In this case, the vaccine has been tested in many countries. Last year, a reporter asked former President Barack Obama why Parton did not receive the award. "You know, I think he's seen it before, and it's not true. I'm surprised he deserves it," Obama replied. He added that he would call Biden for this reason.

