TikToker reads a line from ‘Twilight’ every day





"Maybe we'll see this apple later in the story." Top entertainment We've been in different quarantine states for almost a year (barf), which means we've all found ways to be creative in finding ways to pass the time. Some of us lovingly feed our leaven, others have embraced digital painting, and some have probably written at least one novel by now. Many of us use this time to catch up on our playlists, and finally start the classics that we put off for a rainy day, like Moby-Dick, high expectations, or the vampire romance of Stephenie Meyer duskthat's what a TikTok user has been reading since November … one sentence a day. And, luckily for us, documenting everything on video. TikTok user Shaiann Alger (with keen handle @ new_poop15) picked up his copy of dusk sure 25 november, and has continued to post a TikTok of herself every day since then, reading each sentence in order from start to (hopefully!) end. Inspired by another TikToker Spencer mayleben, who read a sentence from Harry potter and the sorcerer's stone every day for almost a year, Shaiann's articles are both an expert parody and a valuable literary analysis. With only 69 sentences at the time of posting (cool), it shouldn't take you too long to catch up if his videos haven't surfaced on your For You page yet, and, trust us, we've got you. recommend looking at each of them. Algiers presents each sentence with the same care, showing up first at the beginning of its videos with various identities, from "Hi, I'm the character of Shrek from DreamWorks" to "a turbochad" to "not crazy, just" disappointed". She then reads today's line (we're barely past the first few pages of Chapter 1), throwing an insightful commentary with a sharp "okay" and ending with: "That's all for today." The videos, watched one after the other in reverse chronological order, offer a heartwarming pattern, the sweet dead end of Algiers and the attentive observations that plunge to the bottom, surely, one of the richest texts of our generation. Take day 52, for example, just after Bella Swan got off the plane in Forks: "Charlie was waiting for me with the cruiser. Ok. So, I guess Charlie has a cruiser. "The facts are all there. Most of the sentences are quite short, sometimes just two words, offering little in terms of context or character development, but sometimes there will be a long portion of dialogue or a turn the page it makes this special day a bit special, a bit memorable. How many sentences are there in dusk? There are 544 pages in the Algiers paperback reads, so there must be thousands. This effort could last for years. We hope this is the case. Need help finding something to watch? register here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to receive streaming recommendations straight to your inbox. Emma Stefansky is an Entertainment Writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @stefabsky







