Pick your favorite Bollywood movies and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your perfect dance partner

Thanks to their very first successful online concert BLACKPINK: The Show, the popular South Korean girl group has yet proven why they “are a force to be reckoned with. Besides killing us with their impressive musical talent and impeccable fashion sense, it is also the choreography of BLACKPINK which is often imitated but never duplicated, from their emblematic. Black and black hook not to How you like it epic break dance, BLACKPINK are also truly the dancing queens!

We’re curious which BLACKPINK member: Lisa, Jisoo, Ros, or Jennie would be your perfect dance partner. Take our fun personality test below to find out:

Speaking of BLACKPINK: The Show, the quartet’s live-streamed concert raked in a whopping $ 10.5 million in revenue as 280,000 viewers (outside of China) tuned in to see the girl group. kill him with kindness. Performance wise, BLACKPINK captivated fans with their epic performances, including How you like it, Lovesick Girls, Sour candy (which was in collaboration with Lady Gaga), Pretty wild, Kill this love and Black and black.

During solo performances, Ros left BLINKS in an ecstatic mood as she performed her new song for the very first time. Faded away, which is a B-side track from his highly anticipated debut solo album. Plus, Jennie got us dancing with a new version of her hit solo song Solo while Jisoo and Lisa left viewers thrilled with their Tove Lo’s covers Habits and Doja Cat’s Say like that respectively.

