Entertainment
Pick your favorite Bollywood movies and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member would be your perfect dance partner
Besides their gifted musical talent, BLACKPINK is also known for their impressive choreography in their aesthetic music videos. We want to know which BLACKPINK member would be your perfect dance partner. Take our fun personality test below to find out.
Thanks to their very first successful online concert BLACKPINK: The Show, the popular South Korean girl group has yet proven why they “are a force to be reckoned with. Besides killing us with their impressive musical talent and impeccable fashion sense, it is also the choreography of BLACKPINK which is often imitated but never duplicated, from their emblematic. Black and black hook not to How you like it epic break dance, BLACKPINK are also truly the dancing queens!
We’re curious which BLACKPINK member: Lisa, Jisoo, Ros, or Jennie would be your perfect dance partner. Take our fun personality test below to find out:
Speaking of BLACKPINK: The Show, the quartet’s live-streamed concert raked in a whopping $ 10.5 million in revenue as 280,000 viewers (outside of China) tuned in to see the girl group. kill him with kindness. Performance wise, BLACKPINK captivated fans with their epic performances, including How you like it, Lovesick Girls, Sour candy (which was in collaboration with Lady Gaga), Pretty wild, Kill this love and Black and black.
During solo performances, Ros left BLINKS in an ecstatic mood as she performed her new song for the very first time. Faded away, which is a B-side track from his highly anticipated debut solo album. Plus, Jennie got us dancing with a new version of her hit solo song Solo while Jisoo and Lisa left viewers thrilled with their Tove Lo’s covers Habits and Doja Cat’s Say like that respectively.
ALSO READ: Pick Your Favorite Bollywood Movies And We’ll Tell You Which BTS Member Would Be Your Perfect Dance Partner
Don’t forget to let Pinkvilla know which BLACKPINK member you have as your perfect dance partner in the comments section below and also share your favorite BLACKPINK performance of all time!
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]