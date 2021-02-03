Zendaya and 9 other actors who will receive their first Oscar nomination in this decade

As awards season begins to take shape, fans are starting to get a feel for the actors who will receive Oscar nominations this year. Several of the many contenders, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Vanessa Kirby, Amanda Seyfried and Riz Ahmed, appear to be safe bets to receive their very first Oscar recognition.

With so many young and up-and-coming actors and actresses working right now, it’s impossible not to imagine that some of them will receive accolades from the Academy over the next decade or so. Whether on hit tentpoles or small independent films, these ten performers have shown that they have what it takes not only to receive Oscar nominations but to, one day, win the golden statuette as well. coveted.

ten Zendaya

Zendaya has been working constantly since her days on the Disney Channel. She achieved international fame through her role as GM in the MCUsSpider Man movies, but it’s her role as a street drug addict teenager on HBO Euphoria which took his career to the next level. For her performance, she became the youngest recipient of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

This year she is playing in the hope of Netflix rewardsMalcolm and Marie, a role for which she received a huge buzz at the Oscars. Dune could also include her in the Conversation Supporting Actress for the 2022 Oscars. With a glittering career ahead of her, the 20s are sure to bring her an Oscar nomination sooner or later.

9 Taron Egerton

After coming incredibly close to receiving his first Oscar nomination for his role as Elton John in 2019Rocketman, a role for which he even won the Golden Globe, Taron Egerton is sure to be part of the conversation. This young and talented actor, who became known as the star of Mathew VaughnKingsman films, has already proven its versatility.

He is as at home in action and adventure films as the hapless Robin Hood, as he is in comedic roles, likeEddie the eagle. This decade, he can actually sing all the way to the Dolby Theater, as he is said to have played Seymour in theLittle shop of horrors remake.

8 Awkwafina

Like Egerton, Awkwafina has been painfully close to an Oscar nomination in 2020. She also won the Golden Globe for her role as a struggling Chinese-American writer in the 2019 comedy,The farewell. Her performance was critically acclaimed, but ultimately failed to translate into a nomination.

His career, however, is in a perfect place. This year she will be voicing one of Disney’s main characters Raya and the last dragon, and will play the female lead role in Marvel’sShang Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Having already proven herself, it’s only a matter of time before she receives some well-deserved love from the Academy.

seven John David Washington

Talent clearly runs in the Washington family. After all, John David’s father, iconic screen legend Denzel Wahington, is a two-time Oscar winner. And judging from what he’s already shown, it’s clear that John David has a duty to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The actor starred in Spike Lee’s dark comedyBlacKkKlansmanand jumped into the big leagues with Christopher Nolan’s curvy sci-fiPrinciple. For his role inMalcolm and Marie, Washington has received positive reviews, with many saying it is making a name for itself. He’ll star in David O. Russell’s upcoming film, and it’s not hard to imagine he could get Oscar recognition for the film.

6 Anya Taylor-Joy

After having caused a sensation thanks to his roles inSplit,The witch, andPurebred, 2020 finally saw Anya Taylor-Joy become a real star. Her performance in the adaptation of the Jane Austen classicEmma has been met positively, but it’s her role as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in NetflixThe queen’s gambit this has earned him critical acclaim.

Taylor-Joy has several important projects in the works. First of all, she will star in Edgar Wright’sLast night in Sohoand will meet with herThe witch director Robert Eggers forThe Northman, a historic revenge film starring Nicole Kidman and William Dafoe. However, his most publicized project is definitelyAngry, in which she will play the main character, and which could lead her to her first Oscar nomination.

5 Robert pattinson

At 22, Robert Pattinson was already part of two major franchises. Much has changed since he ended hisdusk days in 2012, and Pattinson has proven himself to be a talented and ambitious actor, willing to take all kinds of risks with his career.

After receiving positive reviews for his performances in independent filmsGood time andLighthouse, Pattinson returned to big budget cinema with two different projects. First, he starred in Christopher Nolan’sPrinciple opposite John David Washington. In 2022, he will be the next actor to portray Batman in a major film. With a major franchise under his belt and a strong lineage of indie favorites on his CV, the Academy will surely come knocking on his door,

4 Ana De Armas

After rising to prominence thanks to his role as IA Joi’s hologram inBlade Runner 2049, Ana de Armas became a star thanks to her Golden Globe nominated turn in Rian Johnson’sKnives out.2021 will prove to be its best year yet. She will play a Bond Girl in the next oneNo time to die and will star opposite her now ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in the erotic thrillerDeep waters.

However, it will definitely be her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik.Blond, an adaptation of the 2000 novel of the same name, which will receive all the attention. And with the buzz already surrounding her performance, she could be one of the safest bets for the 2022 Best Actress category.

3 Gaël Garca Bernal

Mexican actor Gael Garca Bernal has been working since the 2000s. He has acted in some of Mexico’s biggest films, such asLove dogs andAnd your mom too. For his leading role in AmazonMozart in the jungle, he won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series.

Throughout his career, Bernal received several high profile accolades, including a BAFTA nomination for his leading role inMotorcycle diaries. With his proven track record and a solid collection of performances, it’s only a matter of time before Bernal is given the role that will lead him to an Oscar nomination.

2 Kristen stewart

Like Pattinson, Kristen Stewart went to great lengths to leave herdusk days behind, focusing on supporting roles in films likeAlways Alice andBilly Lynn’s Long Half-Time Walk. She is critically acclaimed for her two collaborations with Olivier Assayas,Personal Shopper andClouds of Sils Maria, the latter earned her the 2015 Csar Award for Best Supporting Actress, the French equivalent of the Oscars.

In 2021, Stewart will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larran’sSpencer. Her transformation seems odd, making her, along with de Armas, one of the biggest contenders for the 2022 Best Actress Oscar.

1 Tom holland

Although he gained international fame as the MCU’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland was no stranger to cinema when he landed the role of Peter Parker. For his performance in the 2012 disaster dramaThe impossible, Holland received accolades and several nominations, including one for a Goya, the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars.

His transition to more adult roles, however, has not been smooth. BothThe devil all the time andcherry received less than stellar reviews, though Holland’s performance was singled out as one of the better parts of the two. This year, he will star in his third Spider-Man movie, and 2022 will finally see his portrayal of Nathan Drake in theUnexploredmovie. Between so many franchises, he can easily take on a role that earns him the first of what will surely be many Oscar nominations in his career.

