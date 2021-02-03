Hollywood explores Panthers’ betrayal in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Los Angeles (AFP)

‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ Hollywood’s latest Oscar nominee based on the 1960s American civil rights movement, turns a tragic story of betrayal into a modern and urgent call to action, its cast said Tuesday and director.

The Warner Bros. biopic starring Daniel Kaluuya, in theaters and on HBO Max streaming on February 12, reexamines the life of young Black Panther frontman Fred Hampton alongside the FBI informant who betrayed him.

Produced by Ryan Coogler – director of the Marvel superhero film “Black Panther” – the film follows Hampton’s attempts to galvanize Chicago activists against police violence and an establishment that viewed the real-life Panthers as “the most great threat to our national security. “

“Our goal was really to make a film that captured 1968. But so little has changed between 1968 and 2021 that we don’t really have to draw a parallel with the present,” director Shaka King said at the event. ‘a virtual press event.

The film – which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week – doesn’t shy away from Hampton’s inflammatory speeches, including his infamous rallying cry: “Kill a few pigs, get some satisfaction … kill – all of them, get complete satisfaction. “

Kaluuya devoured Black Panther literature and Hampton’s speeches to prepare for the role, hiring a vocals coach to hit the leader’s fiery cadence.

But the film also sheds light on the sometimes deadly harassment the Panthers have faced and shows the more private and shy side of the Chief, employing his son and fiancee as consultants.

“I put together and just read and took it all, and I trained, I enlarged – I did all I could to get into the spiritual space of him,” the famous British actor said. for ‘Get Out’ and ‘Black’ from Marvel Panther. “

“They would die to protect their own and to free their own,” said Kaluuya, of Hampton supporters. “It inspired me deeply.”

– ‘Departed’ meets Hoover –

With its double agents and biblical betrayal, King’s film is billed by its director as “” The Departed “inside the world of Cointelpro” – a reference to Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime thriller and FBI Director J’s controversial network. Edgar Hoover for spying on “radical” political groups.

Hoover’s agents monitored national protesters against the American War in Vietnam, white supremacist Ku Klux Klan, and black Panthers activists, until the program was formally abandoned in 1971.

At the start of the film, Chicago petty criminal William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) is caught trying to power up a car and is convinced to infiltrate the self-proclaimed revolutionaries to avoid jail.

The film is accompanied by an actual interview that O’Neal gave decades later in which he clumsily sought to justify his actions, through a series of convoluted lies about his role in sabotaging the nascent movement.

“It’s a movie about the dangers of being apolitical, and how many times what can sound like inaction can be quite dangerous,” King said.

Jesse Plemons plays FBI agent Roy Mitchell, who forces the film “Judas” into ever greater deception, but all the while finding ways to morally justify his actions.

“The Panthers and the Klan are one and the same – their goal is to sow hatred and inspire terror,” he told O’Neal.

Mitchell comes across as a cautionary tale, because his policy of “decency being normative” is “no different from white liberal politics now,” King said.

“You’ve seen all of these companies rushing around this summer to create hashtags and Black Lives Matter murals,” the director said. “But what does it really do for black Americans in the long run?”

– ‘Propaganda’ –

The film follows “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Netflix’s account of the city’s anti-war riots of 1968 – and Amazon’s civil rights-themed adaptation of “One Night in Miami” .

Real-life black leaders including Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Bobby Seale, Hampton, and even Muhammad Ali are repeatedly featured or quoted in the movies.

The films emerged in the wake of the modern Black Lives Matter movement, which led global anti-racism protests last summer.

All three are considered major contenders for the April Oscars.

“You’re basically talking about correcting the propaganda,” King said.

“We are starting to have opportunities as blacks and non-whites – we have access not only to the tools to tell the stories, but also to the models of distribution.”

He added: “We have the opportunity to change these narratives.”

2021 AFP