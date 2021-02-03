Robin Raskin changes virtual events

Robin Raskin founded the Virtual Events Group with the idea that virtual events would be our reality for a while. The entrepreneur recognized that the pandemic would change the industry as we have always known it and knew it would be a good business decision that eventually led to the launch of VEG. We sat down to discuss the future of the industry with Raskin and what consumers can expect from virtual events in the future.

Grit Daily: For the uninitiated, what’s behind the name of the virtual event group?

Robin Raskin: I’m a big believer in names that are spelled correctly and let you understand what they are doing without having to think about it too deeply. So Virtual Events Group was a perfect name. Then we looked at the initials. V– E – G. As I thought perfect. Here we are vegging right in front of our screens during a pandemic and we have a company whose initials are VEG. With this revelation, we built our logo. You guessed it. A screen with a cornucopia of vegetables flowing from it. It was a lot of fun riffing.

You definitely need a little humor to get you through these dark times. Another good example of fun was our first meeting. We created this banner for the meeting. And then the Jeffery Toobin thing happened that morning, where he actually left his webcam on and started having onscreen sex in front of co-workers. We quickly added the words Unless You’re Jeffery Toobin under the T-shirts and had fun opening our meeting.

“Keep calm and turn on your webcam.” – Photo courtesy of Robin Raskin.

Grit Daily: What do you mean when you say suddenly, everyone was in the production business?

Robin Rasking: When the pandemic hit, we all had to learn a variety of new skills. Doctors, for example, suddenly discovered that they were working in the telehealth industry. Street curb pickups, ghost kitchens, contactless payments – these are some of the other ways businesses have had to adapt. And then there were all these canceled gatherings. Schools, arts and theater, musicians, businesses, AA groups, church groups – it has all been forced to happen online. Those first spring months of meetings had a pretty low bar. If you could all open the Zoom window, you’ve done it. Then the bar started to rise. We’ve shared screens and powerpoints, used videos, tried variations on the theme to get creative on everything from birthday parties to live events. And just like that, even family gatherings and bookstores had production values.

So many online meetings meant that there were so many tools that people were hungry for. Market launch. Every day I read a new product to help event creators get through their day.

Grit Daily: What motivated the concept of a platform rating system on the VEG website?

Robin Raskin: The whole ecosystem that was created around virtual events reminded me of the beginnings of PC computers. In the 1980s, there were hundreds of choices from companies that made PCs. It was when I was editor of PC Magazine. One of our biggest challenges then was figuring out what made one PC different from another.

Like PCs, many of these event planning solutions will fade into oblivion, but you need a guide to help you evaluate these rather complex platforms, especially before you stake your business success. on one of these live event solutions.

PC Magazine provided rigorous training to compare everything. Find out what these products have in common, what is unique, and then rate those characteristics. One of our first hires for VEG was Alfred Poor, a wonderfully meticulous writer, whom I worked with at PC Magazine. Alfreds is still cleaning up how well to evaluate functionality, but we will apply the rigor of practical use, participatory evaluations and fact checking with the creators of the systems and the customers who use them, to make it easier for people to choose.

One of the things we’ve learned since launch is that while they do appreciate tool reviews, the hottest section of the new site is the PRODUCTION section. Not everyone wants to create their own event. Some want to hire people to create their event. I was very excited about this new field that looks at event planning services.

Grit Daily: What does phygital mean?

Robin Raskin: Phygital is a word the industry uses to refer to the mixing of the physical and digital worlds. It’s not a central part of the VEG website but my heart really went to people like Brent Bushnell from Two-bit circus. Hed has just built a large, immersive real-world entertainment hub in Los Angeles. The pandemic forced him to turn his efforts to the virtual world and turn his IRL experience into an online experience. It has come up with a very smart and entertaining game show format that it markets for corporate events. same for me Beat the bomb. Theyd just opened a paintball-based escape room in Brooklyn, but had to move the game online. Ultimately, these online versions helped them get through the toughest months of foreclosure. Ingenious. I love stories like these where businesses find themselves cleverly pivoting in these tough times.

Grit Daily: What can readers expect from VEG’s own events?

Robin Raskin: VEG events are not for everyone. They are intended for people who like to share their experiences and thoughts on the future of gatherings. We could instead zoom in on the different platforms because Zoom is still the lingua franca of the dating world. Guests present everything from tools and stories of the backbone of their businesses, to event philosophies and more. We all learn from each other because it is such an explosive and rapidly evolving category.

Highlights from past meetings included Ben Hindeman, CEO of Splash, who gave insightful insight into the virtual events landscape and Jim Loudberback, CEO of VidCon, who spoke about taking his big VidCon event and bringing it to life. line to a series of daily virtual events, while further expanding the business. This month, listen to the Toy Association on how it helped its members do business during the pandemic and Twine.nyc, a new tool to encourage chance meetings at virtual events.

Grit Daily: What is the conventional wisdom about virtual events that is just plain wrong?

RR: Oh. Don’t get me started. It’s an easy question. Right now, the expectation is that if it’s virtual, you have to give it away. Bizzabo just published a story that 4 out of 5 virtual events were free in 2020. Yet they are quite expensive to produce. A large virtual conference like CES, for example, has publicly stated that it has made a seven-figure investment in resources. (They charged $ 149 a ticket to attend CES). Quotes I’m hearing for a professionally planned online event start at $ 25,000 and grow rapidly. This year, start seeing better monetization strategies for online events.

But remember, making people want to pay to attend your event will cost you dearly! Gamification, celebrity appearances, awards, collaborative experiences, VIP networking events, tours – things like these are going to become more and more common as this industry matures.