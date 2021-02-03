The farmers’ protest began after the government passed three laws in the agricultural sector in September 2020. Thousands of protesting farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping across Delhi’s borders for more than two months, demanding the repeal of laws, and a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops. On Republic Day, a group of protesters deviated from the route of the farm tractor parade and attacked Delhi police personnel at ITO before storming the Red Fort.