International pop star Rihannas ‘tweet for the farmers’ protest has gone viral and Twitter is filled with messages applauding the singer for his support for farmers, who are on New Delhi’s borders against the three farm laws. Rihanna said she was in solidarity with them. While netizens praise Rihanna for catching the world’s attention, they slam Bollywood actors, producers and filmmakers for not talking about the same. Twitterati has tagged several celebrities to take a stand. Many have started using the hashtag #HollywoodvsBollywood. Read also – Coronavirus: specific signs that show you have already had COVID

International icons have supported the farmers and even shared the same on their official social media accounts. A few of them even shared their views on the farmers’ protest. But, we want to know where are the Bollywood biggies? It is not just a question of taking a stand, but of speaking out on the issue which has now become a major topic at the global level. International celebrities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh have spoken out in support of the farmers protesting. Some Bollywood celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Dharmendra, Gul Panag, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk were the ones who came in support. But what about the others? The ones the nation expected to talk to you about but they didn’t. Read also – Cauliflower 1 / kg: upset farmer throws 10 quintals of produce for poor people to pick for free

Discover the reactions of Internet users who criticize Bollywood for not having spoken:

Also Read – R-Day Tractor Rally Violence: Shashi Tharoor and Rajdeep Sardesai Move Supreme Court Against FIR

@BeingSalmanKhan we are following you in fact im a big fan of your but now if you keep silent for us for the farmers then our. The new agenda will be the boycott of Bollywood. So #speakforfarmers Sony Maan (SonyMaa16607104) February 3, 2021

So called Bollywood stars, where are you kha ho #Bollywood . IstandWithFarmers (@ Arunjeetsingh4) February 3, 2021

Shame on the Bollywood stars …@Rihanna 👏🏻 well done Inder Sarwara (@ Indersarwara3) February 3, 2021

So gaya bollywood Think Big (@ Good_think123) February 3, 2021

Stop expecting Bollywood A-listers to speak up when they’ve let you down so many times. They won’t. Some are happy in their privileged bubbles, some are too afraid of the backlash and some genuinely support the man who “runs” our country. Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) February 3, 2021

Disappointing to see silence in Bollywood again except for @diljitdosanjh Our farmers provide food for everyone and 18% of the GDP. Speak out against the injustices of our people and remember No Farmers No Food !!! The Indian Kissan is the pride of the Indias 🙏🏽 Vrushangi (@ vrushangi1) February 3, 2021