Twitterati calls on celebrities to speak out, take a stand after Rihanna grabs worldwide attention
International pop star Rihannas ‘tweet for the farmers’ protest has gone viral and Twitter is filled with messages applauding the singer for his support for farmers, who are on New Delhi’s borders against the three farm laws. Rihanna said she was in solidarity with them. While netizens praise Rihanna for catching the world’s attention, they slam Bollywood actors, producers and filmmakers for not talking about the same. Twitterati has tagged several celebrities to take a stand. Many have started using the hashtag #HollywoodvsBollywood. Read also – Coronavirus: specific signs that show you have already had COVID
International icons have supported the farmers and even shared the same on their official social media accounts. A few of them even shared their views on the farmers’ protest. But, we want to know where are the Bollywood biggies? It is not just a question of taking a stand, but of speaking out on the issue which has now become a major topic at the global level. International celebrities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh have spoken out in support of the farmers protesting. Some Bollywood celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Dharmendra, Gul Panag, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk were the ones who came in support. But what about the others? The ones the nation expected to talk to you about but they didn’t. Read also – Cauliflower 1 / kg: upset farmer throws 10 quintals of produce for poor people to pick for free
Discover the reactions of Internet users who criticize Bollywood for not having spoken:
@BeingSalmanKhan we are following you in fact im a big fan of your but now if you keep silent for us for the farmers then our. The new agenda will be the boycott of Bollywood. So #speakforfarmers
Sony Maan (SonyMaa16607104) February 3, 2021
So called Bollywood stars, where are you kha ho #Bollywood .
IstandWithFarmers (@ Arunjeetsingh4) February 3, 2021
Shame on the Bollywood stars …@Rihanna 👏🏻 well done
Inder Sarwara (@ Indersarwara3) February 3, 2021
So gaya bollywood
Think Big (@ Good_think123) February 3, 2021
Stop expecting Bollywood A-listers to speak up when they’ve let you down so many times.
They won’t. Some are happy in their privileged bubbles, some are too afraid of the backlash and some genuinely support the man who “runs” our country.
Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) February 3, 2021
Disappointing to see silence in Bollywood again except for @diljitdosanjh
Our farmers provide food for everyone and 18% of the GDP. Speak out against the injustices of our people and remember No Farmers No Food !!! The Indian Kissan is the pride of the Indias 🙏🏽
Vrushangi (@ vrushangi1) February 3, 2021
The courage (which Bollywood actors lack) to speak.#FarmersProtest https://t.co/Qugv0Tgf7G
Muskaan Sidhu (@ MuskaanSidhu999) February 3, 2021
same @Rihanna, @GretaThunberg and other international personalities talk about #FarmersProtest in India.
When will our cricketers and other Bollywood celebrities speak up .. ??
Khalid Hussain (@khalidmfp) February 3, 2021
The farmers’ protest began after the government passed three laws in the agricultural sector in September 2020. Thousands of protesting farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping across Delhi’s borders for more than two months, demanding the repeal of laws, and a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops. On Republic Day, a group of protesters deviated from the route of the farm tractor parade and attacked Delhi police personnel at ITO before storming the Red Fort.
