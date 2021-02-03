Entertainment
I love action comedies, says actor Guneet Sharma: The Tribune India
Gurnaaz kaur
Guneet Sharma, a young boy from Jalandhar, wanted to go to Canada, but fate had other plans for him. When he landed in Mumbai to record a single he had no idea he was going to land a role on a show! Random audition and there it was, part of Kumkum Bhagya – out of nowhere.
What is the greatest strength of the Punjabi community?
Their innocence, their unity and their stubbornness!
The Punjab is rich in folk traditions; is there a story / song you like the most?
The stories of Bhagat Singh, Hari Singh Nalwa and Maharaja Ranjit Singh are close to my heart.
How did you grow up in Jalandhar? Any memories you can share from your childhood?
I am proud to tell people that I am from Jalandhar, Punjab. A place from where we have had legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab, Hafeez Jalandhari, Master Saleem, Hans Raj Hans and more. My best moments in Jalandhar were spent with my grandparents during the summer vacation.
What kept you positive during the lockdown?
My father had cancer; he was in the final stages when the lockout took place last year. During this time, I called him by video. It was remarkable that he didn’t speak once about his pain or the trials, he was always smiling. He passed away during such a difficult time.
What were the highs and lows of life; what did they teach you?
I had never struggled in life but when I arrived in Mumbai I found out what the ups and downs are. I realized after coming here that only money matters. Everything else is secondary.
What are you working on these days?
I am working on a series called Hero.
What kind of series / movies do you like? Who do you want to work with?
I like action comedies. I want to make films like Garam Masala. Another far-fetched dream I have is to play the role of Salman Khan in his biopic!
What three things did you learn from this lockdown?
The biggest thing I have learned in this lockdown is patience. Then I think the next one is love. The importance of family and all your loved ones. I have also discovered that I am an excellent cook.
OTT platforms saw a major spike during this lockdown. Do you think this is the future of entertainment?
I think this is a very positive sign for the entertainment industry. More work is generated; there are more opportunities for young people.
When you are stressed, what place do you visit in Punjab?
Dera Baba Murad Shah.
Which Punjabi film is close to your heart and why?
Asa Nu Maan Watna Da from Harbhajan Maan, because this film makes me realize that I too have to do a lot for the Punjab.
Three important places that you would recommend your friends to visit in Punjab?
Dera Baba Murad Shah, Jallianwala Bagh and Sri Harmandir Sahib.
Name the best place to eat authentic Punjabi food outside of Punjab…
Sardaarji in Lokhandwala, Juhu and Bandra.
One thing about Punjab and Punjabis that you like the most?
I believe bravery is something that we Punjabis have in inheritance.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]