I love action comedies, says actor Guneet Sharma: The Tribune India

Gurnaaz kaur

Guneet Sharma, a young boy from Jalandhar, wanted to go to Canada, but fate had other plans for him. When he landed in Mumbai to record a single he had no idea he was going to land a role on a show! Random audition and there it was, part of Kumkum Bhagya – out of nowhere.

What is the greatest strength of the Punjabi community?

Their innocence, their unity and their stubbornness!

The Punjab is rich in folk traditions; is there a story / song you like the most?

The stories of Bhagat Singh, Hari Singh Nalwa and Maharaja Ranjit Singh are close to my heart.

How did you grow up in Jalandhar? Any memories you can share from your childhood?

I am proud to tell people that I am from Jalandhar, Punjab. A place from where we have had legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab, Hafeez Jalandhari, Master Saleem, Hans Raj Hans and more. My best moments in Jalandhar were spent with my grandparents during the summer vacation.

What kept you positive during the lockdown?

My father had cancer; he was in the final stages when the lockout took place last year. During this time, I called him by video. It was remarkable that he didn’t speak once about his pain or the trials, he was always smiling. He passed away during such a difficult time.

What were the highs and lows of life; what did they teach you?

I had never struggled in life but when I arrived in Mumbai I found out what the ups and downs are. I realized after coming here that only money matters. Everything else is secondary.

What are you working on these days?

I am working on a series called Hero.

What kind of series / movies do you like? Who do you want to work with?

I like action comedies. I want to make films like Garam Masala. Another far-fetched dream I have is to play the role of Salman Khan in his biopic!

What three things did you learn from this lockdown?

The biggest thing I have learned in this lockdown is patience. Then I think the next one is love. The importance of family and all your loved ones. I have also discovered that I am an excellent cook.

OTT platforms saw a major spike during this lockdown. Do you think this is the future of entertainment?

I think this is a very positive sign for the entertainment industry. More work is generated; there are more opportunities for young people.

When you are stressed, what place do you visit in Punjab?

Dera Baba Murad Shah.

Which Punjabi film is close to your heart and why?

Asa Nu Maan Watna Da from Harbhajan Maan, because this film makes me realize that I too have to do a lot for the Punjab.

Three important places that you would recommend your friends to visit in Punjab?

Dera Baba Murad Shah, Jallianwala Bagh and Sri Harmandir Sahib.

Name the best place to eat authentic Punjabi food outside of Punjab…

Sardaarji in Lokhandwala, Juhu and Bandra.

One thing about Punjab and Punjabis that you like the most?

I believe bravery is something that we Punjabis have in inheritance.