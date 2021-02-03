Kristin Cavallari shocks fans with Valentine’s public message to ex Jay Cutler





February 03, 2021 – 08:53 GMT



Gemma Strong Kristin Cavallari shocks fans as she shares Valentine’s Day post for ex-husband Jay Cutler on Instagram

Kristin cavallari certainly raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram post! The 34-year-old took her stories this week to share a public Valentine’s Day note – and her fans are convinced it is for her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. MORE: Christina Anstead Makes Major Personal Change Amid Divorce Kristin, founder of Uncommon James, had filled out a company’s Valentine’s Day wishlist, which read, “Dear J, you can skip the chocolate this year. I want tequila, beach and [a] secret pink candle at Uncommon James. XOXO, KC. “ Loading the player … WATCH: Kristin Cavallari shares the best video of her kids watching fireworks The note added: “PS. T minus 12 days. You have this.” MORE: Ben Affleck breaks silence after split from Ana de Armas Unsurprisingly, his supporters immediately assumed the mystery ‘J’ was Jay, with some seeing the post as a sign the former couple had reconciled. Fans are convinced Kristin’s latest post is for Jay Laguna beach Star Kristin and American footballer Jay, 37, married in June 2013 and share three children together: sons Camden, eight, Jaxon, six and daughter Saylor, five. MORE: 18 Failed Celebrity Engagements: Olivia Wilde, Ariana Grande, Zayn Malik & More The couple filed for divorce in April last year and entered into a joint custody agreement in May. The couple share three children together They held a demonstration of unity last month, when they posed for a photo shared together on their Instagram accounts, with a common caption. He said, “The world is full of users. 10 years. I can’t break this.” MORE: 23 celebrity divisions that happened during and after the lockdown As they broke up, Kristin shared a snapshot showing the couple walking away together with their backs turned to the camera. Kristin and Jay got together last month She wrote: “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a romantic conclusion to divorce. “We have nothing but love and respect for each other and we are deeply grateful for the years shared, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. It’s just the situation of two people breaking up. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. “ Find out more HELLO! American stories here







