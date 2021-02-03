Watching Groundhog Day ‘will make your heart feel healed’, says actor Stephen Tobolowsky

Life in a pandemic can be a lot like the movie Groundhog day.But actor Stephen Tobolowskys says the film is more than relatable; it is healing.

The 1993 comedy starring Bill Murray portrayed the same day, February 2, repeating itself and once again ad nauseaming relatable content in a pandemic where days can melt and feel just the same.

Tobolowsky, who plays annoying insurance salesman Ned Ryerson in the movie, says groundhog day had incredible lasting power, even before the pandemic, as it provides important lessons for dealing with the trials and tribulations of life.

He spoke to As it happens host Carol Off on the film on February 2, Groundhog Day. Here is part of their conversation.

Did you ever think that this movie, I mean, was already a cult classic, groundhog day, before it became a cult classic during this pandemic, could you have imagined that this would be the description of everyone’s life at some point?

No, and you know, the way you described it is perfect, because we never expected anything from groundhog day, not to mention the perfect description of life during the pandemic.

When the movie came out, it was a long time ago, almost 30 years ago. I remember it received good reviews, but not great. It was like three out of four stars. And we all felt pretty good and thought it was kind of a delicious movie.

And then two weeks, three weeks, four weeks go by, and executive producer Trevor Albert called me at home and said, “Stephen, I think we’re having a success.” And I said, “What do you mean, Trevor?”

And I don’t know if your listeners know that, but the standard profile of a movie when it comes out and that’s the truth for most movies next week, the box office drops 50 percent, five zero, 50 percent from the first week. It’s standard.

groundhog day increased the second week. Then it increased in the third week. When he got up in week four, Trevor was like, “What is this?”

And, since then, for some reason I was asked to speak [about the film] not just in Canada, but let’s see, for 12 step programs, for some Buddhist groups. The Oakland Raiders football team took me to Oakland because they use Marmot Day as a training film for their football team. Do not ask me why.

Tobolowsky shared some photos from his life during the pandemic. On the left, he and his wife Ann Hearn sport masks. On the right, he is holding a bottle of his “pandemic elixir” black gin from Finland. (Submitted by Stephen Tobolowsky)

What did people take away from the movie they wanted to tell you about?

I think the movie makes your heart healed in a way. Lots of movies can make you happy, but few movies make you feel healed. And a lot of [the] reason [it makes] you feel healed, it’s because of Bill Murray’s character arc, in that he’s a seriously flawed man at the start of the movie who is beaten into submission by the repetition of time.

I was at a charity event with [director] Harold Ramis, I think about 15 years ago, and I said, “Harold, how long is Bill really stuck in time?”

And Harold looked at me, without a beat, said, “10,000 years.”

And I said, “10,000 years?”

And he said, “Well, Stephen, I wanted to base myself on the Buddhist idea that it takes 10,000 years to perfect the human soul.”

And that’s what groundhog day concerns, concerns the perfection of our souls.

For all those who haven’t seen gmarmot day and it would be very disappointing if there are some that haven’t, but the idea that people have now is that they are using [it as a] even. They think it’s a horror movie and not a comedy because of what they’re going through. But as you point out, what happens is that there is this redemption, isn’t there, at the end?

There are, and you know, there are a lot of feel-good movies that are kind of general well-being in that there is a love-completion angle in the story, that our main characters fall in love. It doesn’t matter. We do not care? We all know love is fickle.

But what we really learn in groundhog day This is the reason why Bill Murray’s character Phil Connors changes is that over time he realizes that when he is of service to others the process of healing begins.

Another lesson from groundhog day that is, we have to be able to control what we can control, and we have to let go of what we have no control over, that is, a 12 step program, that is their motto.

So the truths of groundhog day are not only feel good truths, but are able to heal your heart truths.

Tobolowsky with his grandson Dior. (Submitted by Stephen Tobolowsky)

Now, is this wisdom that you are describing? Is this something that you have acquired because you have thought so much about groundhog day means?

I think it’s just an amalgamation. When you’re an actor you end up learning a lot of different things about things that you never thought you would learn, whether it’s history or the Enlightenment or, you know, Voltaire. You end up learning vast amounts of knowledge about things that really don’t seem to matter until you put them together.

And Marmot DaIt’s kind of sweeping in that it covers a lot of topics, but it does it with humor.

It’s one thing to be a movie that can heal your heart, but it’s another to have a movie that can make you laugh almost from start to finish and keep you entertained.

I’ve been sitting in theaters and I’m sure you too, Carol where you watch and the actors do something stupid and you laugh, laugh, laugh, and then you say to your friend at the theater, “Well, c ‘was stupid. “

What is happening in groundhog day are you laughing and not saying, “well, that was stupid.” You say, “Isn’t that the truth?”

And there is nothing funnier than acknowledging the truth.

For the people who are still trapped on Groundhog Day because of this pandemic, what can you say to convince people, to reassure them that there will be a February 3? How do they get to February 3?

Oh darn. OKAY.

I think the essence of your question is, “How do we get out of this?” And I think it’s with learning, learning something new, and learning something new that you enjoy. And you can do it at home, and you could do it in a pandemic.

Like, let’s say you hate opera. You know, you hate opera, you think it’s silly. You know, maybe say, “You know what I’m going to do this morning? I’m going to listen Rigoletto. And I know I hate it. I know I’m going to hate this. This is stupid. I will listen to it. “.

And then you say, “Oh, that’s good.”

I had this revelation when I was working on a job that was about an hour and a half from Los Angeles and had to drive and so I thought I would listen to Opera Channel because I can’t stand opera. And at the end of this job, I thought, I hit February 3rd. Can’t wait to see an opera now. I love opera.

So find something to love. Find joy in your life and you will arrive on February 3rd.

Written by Sheena Goodyear. Interview conducted by Jeanne Armstrong. The questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.