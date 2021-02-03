Rakhi Sawant’s SHOCKING statement for ex-Bigg Boss Swami Om’s fame





Swami Om was the most controversial contestant of the season. He kept the roommates on their toes with his bizarre antics and managed to anger everyone, including the audience.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Self-proclaimed god Swami Om breathed his last breath on Wednesday February 3 at his residence at DLF Ankur Vihar in Loni, NCR. He became the household name after his stint at Bigg Boss season 10 and has become one of the controversial contestants of all seasons. Apparently Swami Om had been sick for the last few days and three months ago he contracted coronavirus. After recovering from the fatal illness, he found it difficult to breathe and walk due to his weakness. Speaking of his run in Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om was the most controversial contender of the season. He kept the roommates on their toes with his bizarre antics and managed to anger everyone, including the audience. During his stay in the BB house During his Swami once, he splashed his urine on co-candidates Bani J and Rohan Mehra. Also Read: Ex Bigg Boss Fame Swami Om Passes Away at 63: Self-proclaimed Baba’s Top 5 Controversies He also gained attention when Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant attacked him while speaking to Rediff.com. Speaking of Swami Om at the time, Rakhi said, “I want to come into the house and take Swamijis lessons. Why does this old man comment on female characters? Who is he? Is he a judge? I would like to steal his clothes and make him walk around the house without clothes. I’ll throw his clothes off the wall, let him go get them. I could cut his hair when he is sound asleep. I don’t know in which cave they chose this Baba! Later, as reported in BollywoodLife, Rakhi wished that Swami Om would stay until the end of the season in order to entertain the audience and that anyone except him should be eliminated for the same reason. When Rakhi was asked at the time if Swami Om would win the show, she immediately refused. The last rite of Swami Om will be performed today at 1:30 p.m. at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Shares Shocking Details With Rahul Vaidya About His Marriage; says her husband already has a child Posted by:

Sanjeeiv nodded.

