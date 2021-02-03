Taraji P. Henson Felt “Embarrassed” By Suicidal Thoughts | Entertainment





Taraji P. Henson felt “embarrassed” when she had thoughts of suicide. The 50-year-old actress previously admitted she felt suicidal during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and Taraji admitted that life remains a “struggle” for many people. She explained, “It’s very real. There are so many people, right now especially at this time that we are dealing with in history, that they envision Every day is a struggle. I found myself at struggling with not knowing or just giving up. “ Taraji felt embarrassed when she was at her lowest level. But, upon reflection, she thinks it is important to face problems, rather than running from them. The Hollywood star told Entertainment Tonight: “You feel embarrassed to have these thoughts, and why? “Why should you be feeling embarrassed?” It’s a real thought that you have in real time. Don’t run away from her. It’s real. Treat her. Last year, Taraji revealed that she was planning to kill herself during the height of the pandemic. The Empire actress admitted she found herself in a “dark place” during the health crisis. She shared, “For a few days I couldn’t get out of bed, I didn’t care. It wasn’t me. Then I started thinking about ending it.” Taraji – who has a 26-year-old son named Marcell – eventually discussed her concerns with a friend, and her suicidal thoughts quickly subsided. She said, “I felt withdrawn. “People were calling me, I wasn’t answering Finally, I was talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew – I was smart enough to say, I have to say it, because part of me was ashamed. J was like, I don’t want them to think I’m crazy. “So one day I just let my girlfriend slip it. She called me in the morning and I was like, you know I thought about killing myself last night. And, [I said] Oh my god, I feel so much better. I’m not going to do it now. “

