IndiaAgainstPropaganda, #IndiaTogether: How Bollywood Celebrities Joined the Conversation on Farmer Protests





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar Bombay: After celebrities and international leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, adult actor Mia Khalifa and famous Barbadian singer Rihanna called attention to the farmers’ protest in India against new farm laws, calling for conversation on the same topic, Bollywood Celebrities like actor Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty have joined in adding their two cents using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. Sharing the note from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava saying that parliament had passed the agricultural reforms after extensive debate and discussion on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone who makes differences. “ Suneil Shetty followed suit and tweeted that there is nothing more dangerous than the half-truth. “We must always have a big picture of things, because there is nothing more dangerous than a half-truth,” he said. Ajay Devgn also urged his supporters not to “fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies”. ” he said. Government warns of Twitter on ‘Farmer Genocide’ hashtag Notably, the government warned Twitter to comply with orders on the farmers protest hashtag, failing which the microblogging site could face action. The Center said Twitter had “unilaterally unblocked” accounts and tweets relating to a questionable hashtag about the farmers’ protest despite his order. “Twitter cannot sit as the appeals authority on authorities’ satisfaction with its potential impact on public order. It is only an intermediary. Twitter could face criminal prosecution for failing to comply with government orders, ”the government notice said, sources said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos