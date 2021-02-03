6 arrested after briefly modifying the Hollywood sign





A Los Angeles woman and five friends performed an elaborate stunt Monday afternoon to transform the legendary sign overlooking Hollywood. For about an hour, it wasn’t Hollywood, but Hollyboob. Julia Rose, the 27-year-old organizer, and five others were arrested after the prank, she said. In broad daylight, they had draped a blue tarp with a white letter B over the W panels and added a line in the middle of D. As the friends walked down the steep hill in the afternoon, the police were waiting for them in handcuffs.

It was the group’s third attempt to transform the sign, Ms Rose said on Tuesday.

One of the friends, Jack Tenney, a 26-year-old former professional surfer, said his main goal was to make people laugh. I’m just happy to pull off a good shot where no one got hurt, he said. Everyone thinks it’s funny and harmless. The police, however, were far from amused. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to us @LAPDHollywood and that wasn’t cool (not to mention the pretty steep and dangerous terrain), Los Angeles Police Department Captain Steve Lurie tweeted on Monday. Hollywood patrol officers arrested the six people. Ms Rose, who runs a digital magazine that features nude photos, said she wanted the ad to draw attention to a dispute with Instagram, which she said had her account suspended. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, prohibits nudity on its platform except in select the circumstances, such as pictures of paintings or sculptures or pictures of breastfeeding women.

We do not allow nudity on Instagram, and we have removed these accounts for repeatedly breaking these rules, Facebook said in a statement, referring to Ms. Roses’ personal and work accounts. It has been widely reported that the group was trying to draw attention to the cause of breast cancer awareness, although it is not known where this story started. Love it, but the whole stunt base wasn’t meant to be around breast cancer awareness, Ms Rose said. The six have been charged with trespassing offenses and are due in court in June. There was no damage and the changes to the panels were quickly reversed. They spent six hours in jail, Ms Rose said. Ms Rose said the team took inspiration from previous pranks on the signs.

On January 1, 2017, a 30-year-old artist was charged with trespassing after changing the sign to read Hollyweed. In an interview at the time, the man, Zachary Cole Fernandez, said he viewed the results more as an art installation than a farce. This stunt was a nod to another on January 1, 1976, when Daniel N. Finegood altered the letters in the same way. The planning took a few hundred hours, Tenney said. Using 20 bottles of spray paint, they painted a blue tarp at a friend’s garage in Hollywood and were good to go.

Why did they choose this particular modification? Sex sells, and it has a place in Hollywood, Ms. Rose said. Call it that: Hollyboob. Jonah Engel Bromwich and Daniel Victor contribution to reports.







