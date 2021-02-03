Fall review: annoying problem harms Viggo Mortensens debut





Actor Viggo Mortensen makes his directorial debut with Falling, one of three current films (featuring Anthony Hopkins’ upcoming vehicle The Father and the Stanley Tucci-Colin Firth Two-hander Supernova) on the appearance of dementia and its extremely painful impact. not only on the patient but also on the members of his family around him. Fall: 2 out of 4

Alas, although well-intentioned and photographed with precise attention to detail, this is a distant third of those two beautiful films, despite Mortensen’s excellent work as the long-suffering son and actor. chiseled-faced veteran Lance Henriksen (The Terminator, Aliens) like his bitter, angry, homophobic, and vile father, who suffers from dementia and is no longer able to live on his own. And this is where Falling’s insurmountable problem lies: it’s not that illness soured Henriksens Willis and somehow transformed him into a cruel monster; as we’ll learn in sepia-toned flashbacks, he’s always been an especially terrible human being, and throughout history we can’t help but wonder why Mortensens John hasn’t severed his ties with the old man decades ago. (In one of the most bizarre scenes in recent movie history, 5-year-old John, played by Grady McKenzie, goes hunting with his father, played by Sverrir Gudnason in the flashback sequences. Miraculously the boy shoots and kills a duck and they bring it home, whereupon little John insists the dead duck is his and TAKES IT IN THE TUB with him like a beloved toy, to the big one. fun from his parents. Wait, what ?!) Falling opens with John and Willis on a plane, where Willis has an episode where he jumps out of his seat, loudly declares that he goes upstairs to see Johns’ mother, takes a drink from a passenger and provokes a huge heckling. A flight attendant casually asks if there is a problem and John says everything is under control, and the flight attendant shrugs, making her the worst flight attendant in recent flight history. movie. Once John and Willis land, they head to Johns’ California house, which he shares with her husband Eric (Terry Chen), a nurse, and their daughter Monica (Gabby Velis). Willis seems to genuinely love his granddaughter but doesn’t bother to hide his disdain for Eric. Days later, at a courtyard lunch, Willis lashes out at John’s sister Sarah (Laura Linney) and his two teenage children, proving he is an equal opportunity offender. Writer-director Mortensen periodically dives into the past to show us the brief moments when Willis could be a charmer, but these flashback sequences are mostly about Willis ruining things for family time and time again. Henriksen turns into a good job as someone who has always taken great pride in being a traditional old school manly man, the kind of guy who could run a farm and work long days and command respect, while ‘in fact he might have been all of that. but he was also selfish, petty, irrational and petty. Mortensen takes subtle and moving notes as John, who is determined not to let his father get under his skin anymore, who just wants to offer his father a measure of comfort and care as he moves away from this world. . It’s a lovable and selfless sacrifice and one can’t help but admire John, even repelled by Willis and his cocoon of hate.

