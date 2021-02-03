Entertainment
D96 still resists cost sharing for Hollywood Brigadier
Some members of the District 96 School Board at Riverside Elementary School are not yet willing to share the cost of the Hollywood School crossing guards with the village of Brookfield.
At the January 20 school board meeting, Brookfield Village Principal Timothy Wiberg appeared, via Zoom, to explain his request that the school district split the $ 14,000 cost of the three crossing guards who serve Hollywood School, which is part of the Riversides School District but is located in Brookfield.
Given that District 96 has split the cost of crossing guards at Riverside since 2014, Wiberg thinks it’s fair that the school district has the same arrangement with Brookfield.
But some members of the District 96 School Board have raised equity concerns themselves, wondering why Brookfield has not made the same request to Brookfield-LaGrange Park District 95 and Lyons School District 103, which have both schools in Brookfield. Brookfield also provides crossing guards for these school districts.
I think Brookfield sets us apart, said school board member David Barsotti, who lives in the Riverside part of the Hollywood neighborhood.
Shari Klyber, a member of the school board, had the same concern.
I would like three deals to be pursued at the same time, Klyber said. It is a question of fairness.
Wiberg said he plans to contact Districts 95 and 103 soon, but noted that the situation with District 95 is different as the village already has an intergovernmental agreement with District 95.
The Village Recreation Department uses the new gymnasium at SE Gross Middle School free of charge, and in return the village waives water charges for the Gross School and the Brookfield District 95 office. The village also pruns the trees on the school property.
I haven’t had any meetings yet, but I’ll start with District 95, Wiberg said.
Wiberg told the Landmark that an agreement with District 95 may be different from the 50/50 split he is seeking with District 96 due to the already existing agreement.
He said he contacted District 96 before District 103 because he had a close working relationship with District 96 and spoke frequently with Superintendent Martha Ryan-Toye about issues involving Hollywood School, for example. when District 96 recently applied for and got village approval for some on the street. parking spaces for Hollywood teachers.
Wiberg said he had not yet dealt with District 103 in the nearly two years he worked at Brookfield.
To be honest, I haven’t worked cooperatively with them yet, Wiberg said. This conversation started with 96, as Martha and I talk about other matters all the time.
Wiberg had hoped to have an agreement in place with District 96 to use as a template for developing agreements with the other two districts.
District 96 board chairman Dan Hunt and former board chairman Jeff Miller have philosophical objections to the district helping pay the crossing guards, who are village employees and supervised by the police service.
Hunt admitted that many other school districts help pay for crossing guards, but said that doesn’t seem like a cost a school district should bear.
It still bothers me a bit, Hunt said, adding that he would have voted against the cost-sharing deal with Riverside had he been on the school board in 2014. In my mind, it’s a matter of public safety. , which has nothing to do with education. It is for the benefit of students on their way to school. I have some reservations about this.
Miller noted that public safety has traditionally been an issue for village government, not school districts.
It’s not a huge amount of money, but it’s money that is transferred from education to public safety, so I have qualms about that as well, Miller said.
District 96 board members Lynda Murphy and Joel Marhoul were willing to share the costs.
Murphy noted that crossing guards serve district school children and only work when school is in session.
I fully support this cost-sharing agreement, Murphy said. We have it with Riverside. I just want Brookfield to start the talks [with the other districts].
Joel Marhoul, a member of the District 96 board of directors, was willing to approve a cost-sharing agreement with Brookfield even though the village did not have other cost-sharing agreements in place.
If we have to take the first step, I’m okay with that, says Marhoul. I think this is a fair request.
