Kate Middleton’s 6 relatable royal parental struggles revealed

February 03, 2021 – 12:02 GMT



Sophie hamilton

Kate Middleton’s parenting difficulties: 6 times the Duchess of Cambridge has declared that she is the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



The Duke and Duchess of CambridgeThe three children in the family may be on their best demeanor during royal appearances, but Kate has revealed they too are experiencing the ups and downs of parenting behind closed doors – especially after the pandemic.

MORE: Kate Middleton Reveals Worst Home Teaching Topic – And Parents To Tell

Kate Middleton is a mother of three, Prince george, Princess charlotte and Prince louis with husband Prince william. So what did the loving royal mom say about taking care of her big brood?

From homeschooling struggles to mom’s guilt, we look at all the times she has revealed her own personal parenting struggles …

Duchess Kate on … homeschooling

Loading the player …

WATCH: Kate Middleton candidly discusses grueling homeschool struggles

The Duchess has revealed that she finds schooling her kids’ homes as difficult as the rest of us! In a virtual chat with three parents, whose children attend Roe Green Junior School in Brent, she admitted feeling exhausted. “

“I think as parents you have the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I guess during the lockdown we had to take on additional roles that maybe others in our communities or in our lives us. might have supported and helped us, ”Kate said.

“I became a hairdresser this lock, much to the horror of my children, seeing mom cut her hair.

“We had to become a teacher – and I think personally I feel pulled in so many different directions and you do your best with everything, but at the end of the day I feel exhausted.”

MORE: 12 Times The Royal Family Looked Super Smart In School Uniforms: From Prince Harry To Princess Charlotte

Duchess Kate on … mom’s guilt

During an interview for the Happy mom happy baby podcast hosted by Giovanna fletcher In February, Kate opened up about this common parenting topic, mom’s guilt.

When asked if she had ever experienced pains from ‘guilt mum’ herself, the Duchess – who has a nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo – replied: “Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as that mother is lying. Yes – all the time. “

Kate feels like guilty mom like the rest of us sometimes

She added: “There is such an attraction, but I am such a practical mom, and whatever you do you want to make sure that you are doing the best possible job for your children.”

Giving listeners a glimpse into her daily life, Kate revealed:

“And you know, even this morning, coming to visit the nursery here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mum, how can you not drop us off at school this morning?’

“But no, it’s a constant challenge, you hear it over and over again from moms. Even moms who aren’t necessarily working don’t have to juggle work and family life – there is always something going on.

The Duchess added: “And always kind of questioning your own decisions, and your own judgments, and things like that, and I think it starts from the moment you have a baby.”

Duchess Kate on … parenthood locked out

In an interview with the BBC in April, the Duchess admitted that the experience had seen ‘ups and downs’ and spoke of striking the right balance in talking about the virus to children.

She said: “George is a lot older than Louis, but they are aware, I’m still surprised. And while you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it’s appropriate to acknowledge him in the simple means and means adapted to the age. “

Cambridges applaud locked out NHS

Kate also opened up about the challenge of Zoom calls with young children after William said they keep in touch with the rest of the Royal Family and Kate’s parents through video calls.

The Duchess added: “I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that really loved keeping in touch with the kids because it’s really hard. It’s getting a little hectic, I’m not gonna lie, with a [nearly] two year old child. “

We know EXACTLY how Kate feels.

Duchess Kate on … having a newborn baby

The royal has been through the Newborn Stadium three times now, so he knows the ups and downs. On a visit in 2019 to the charity’s Lewisham headquarters Family action, the Duchess spoke of the early years as a mother.

William and Kate with baby Louis

She said, “It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother, especially in the early days, but after the age of one it goes away. After that, it doesn’t. not a lot – a lot of books to read. “

“Everyone is going through the same fight. Even for me, who has more support at home than most mothers don’t. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to be a mother.

“For many mothers, including myself, this can sometimes lead to a lack of confidence and a feeling of ignorance.”

PHOTOS: The Royals’ most playful moments: Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and more

Duchess Kate on … preparing the children

The challenge of getting kids ready for school can’t be understated, and this comment from Kate in June 2019 made it even more understandable.

Getting ready for the race at school can be tough

During a visit to Cumbria, Kate revealed that she had prepared Princess Charlotte for the nursery before leaving on the trip, but had struggled with something that morning.

The royal had admired the hairstyle of a little girl and had told her: “I love your braids!” The mom of three then added, “I tried braiding Charlotte this morning, and it didn’t really work out very well.”

Kate, we went.

Duchess Kate on … learning to parent

While attending the Royal Foundation’s Mental Health in Education conference in February 2019, Kate spoke about her learning about motherhood.

The Duchess discussed the importance of the infancy of children

Drawing on her own experience, Kate shared, “When I started out and learned a lot in a short time working with organizations, I myself was very naive as a parent, from there. really important importance, especially the early years. are for the future of children. And how essential it is that all those who care for children at a critical time, teachers, parents and all those who care for them, how important it is to get it right. “

“I didn’t know what some of the issues we might take for granted here as experts were going through, but it’s possible to translate it to those without the training in a way that the points stand out. clearly, ”she added.

MORE: 5 parenting skills we can learn from Her Majesty the Queen