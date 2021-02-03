Shreya Ghoshal releases touching single after pandemic, ‘Angana Morey’: Bollywood News





The post-pandemic single from award-winning singer, songwriter and music producer Shreya Ghoshal, ‘Angana Morey‘, released today. Shreya has teamed up with her talented brother and musician, Soumyadeep Ghoshal, to compose and produce this electropop ode to love and desire. Interestingly, the entire song, which is an energetic electro bandish track, was created and produced virtually, with the creative team working independently and then merging the entire roster seamlessly. Shreya said, “The process of creating the song was a lot of fun because I had a fabulous team of musicians who were constantly scrambling and exploring new ideas. And then video creation was another great experience. Due to the fear of COVID-19, I was uncomfortable. to any studio for a shoot, then the team behind BToS Productions brought the shoot home. This team’s post-production touches added that surreal and magical factor to the video that blew us all away. The 3D rendering and the graphics that were woven around I just took the whole visual experience to another level. I must also mention the amazing dancing duo of Team Nrityashakti and the choreography of the amazing Shakti Mohan who created wonders. “ The song, says Shreya, is intensely evocative and intricately blends earthy classical lore with layered electropop instrumentation. That she appeared during the current pandemic, it gives her some emotion. According to Shreya, “The pandemic and the whole of 2020 has been obviously very depressing for all of us in many ways. But somehow there were some blessings in disguise. Honestly, I hadn’t had a break like this. this one for years and I have been once again started focusing on my “Riyaz” routine. I became a more attentive listener and started learning with a more meditative and creative mind. small joys within the confines of my house, I started gardening, cooking, cleaning and working on pending movie projects from my home studio. During this phase my heart wanted to create a song that resonates with my semi-classical musical roots and that’s how the idea of, ‘Angana Morey ‘ was born.” The transportive song is Shreyas’ contemporary interpretation of the parting “nayika” and has been choreographed with a subliminal dream like quality that shifts from one existential plane to another. READ ALSO: Sanjay Leela Bhansali records a song with Shreya Ghoshal BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.







