Veteran actor Bruce Kirby dies at 95





BRUCE KIRBY Beloved Veteran Character Actor Famous For His Great Performance As Matt Dillon’s Father Pop Ryan in the Oscar-winning movie CRASH, as well as longtime roles on classic TV shows including LA LAW (as DA Bruce Rogoff) and COLUMBO (as Sgt. Kramer), has passed away peacefully on Sunday January 24 at the age of 95, shortly after his loving wife Roz came to say goodbye. Bruce Kirby’s career in film, television and theater spans more than seven decades. Born under the name Bruno Giovanni Quidaculo on April 28, 1925 in Greenwich Village, New York, he took the stage name Bruce Kirby when he began an acting career. He was first inspired after seeing newcomer Frank Sinatra in concert at the Paramount Theater in New York City. Shortly thereafter, Bruce began studying with renowned drama teacher Lee Strasberg. By day he learned acting, and by night he honed his comedy and singing skills at the Bon Soi Night Club on 8th Street in the village, as a utility man for legendary acts such as Kaye Ballard. , Alice Ghostley and G Wood, May Barnes and Tiger Haines. It wasn’t long before Bruce was leading skits and comedy routines, singing, and waiting at tables, often the same night. Known as “The Singing Waiter,” Bruce was even willing to wear a gorilla costume if it made the audience laugh. His multifaceted talents quickly caught the attention of impresario Julius Monk of The Upstairs at the Downstairs Club, who then brought him to his Plaza 9 room at the Plaza Hotel as Chef Maitre ‘D and’ Mr. Kirby at the door ”. His first television production soon followed on the Goodyear Television Playhouse. Mr. Kirby adored his job as he supported his first wife Lucille Garibaldi and two sons Bruno and John between TV shows, commercials and shows on and off Broadway. In 1976, Bruce married his second wife Rosalyn (“Roz”), to whom Bruce’s son John gives credit for loving his father so much that it kept him alive much longer than expected.Bruce once performed on two different Off-Broadway shows at the same time. Because his character only appeared in the first act of a play and the SECOND ACT on the other, he changed his costume in the taxi between acts. This commitment to the craft caught the attention of genius producer Nat Hiken, who cast him in several episodes of SGT. BILKO as well as a long-standing role in the hit comedy CAR 54 WHERE ARE YOU. At the same time, he made a name for himself by inviting in numerous shows filmed in New York, including THE NURSES, THE DEFENDERS and THE PATTY DUKE SHOW. In 1965 Bruce returned to Broadway with a lead role in Lawrence and Lee’s “Diamond Orchid”, directed by Jose Quintaro; another of his cherished performances was as Uncle Ben in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman”. He later received a phone call from his dearest friends Alice Ghostley and Felice Orlandi, or “Aunt Alice” and “Uncle Felice” as they were known to his boys. Alice and Felice had found Bruce and his family an apartment one block from Hollywood and had given them four days to decide to move out. After moving to Los Angeles, many new doors began to open – and the rest is Hollywood history. Agent Ray Rappa signed Bruce and helped advance his illustrious professional acting career. TV and film audiences recognize his familiar face as: KOJAK, Jamie Lee Curtis’ father on TOUT MAIS L’AMOUR, HOGAN’S HEROES, BARNEY MILLER, THE ROCKFORD FILES, MASH, ALICE, HILLSTREET BLUES, NIGHT COURT, MURDER SHE WROTE and as a guest star on THE GOLDEN GIRLS and BONANZA as well as films such as STAND BY ME and MR. MAGNIFICENT.Among his many notable credits, Bruce was also a longtime member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Father of the late great actor Bruno Kirby and prominent interim coach John Kirby, Bruce is survived by his wife Roz Kirby, son John Kirby and stepson Bradley Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Actorsfund.org in memory of Bruce. Condolences can also be sent to The John Kirby Studio contact details available @ http://www.thejohnkirbystudio.com.

