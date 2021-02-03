Gene Simmons sells his modern three-story Hollywood carpet for $ 2 million

Publicity

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons sold his Hollywood Hills pad with breathtaking views of downtown Los Angeles for $ 2 million, which was a fraction of the star’s original asking price of $ 2.2 million.

The singer’s three-story property in Laurel Canyon is a modern rock palace that includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms with 360-degree views of the iconic Los Angeles skyline.

The 70-year-old rock n ‘roll icon bought the hillside home in 2013 for $ 1.45 million and made more than half a million from the resale in just eight years.

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons sold his Hollywood Hills pad with breathtaking views of downtown Los Angeles for $ 2 million, which was a fraction of the star’s asking price of $ 2.2 million.

Gene’s former home sits on a private road at the top of the canyon – an area famous for being home to many Los Angeles rock musicians in the ’60s and’ 70s, making it the perfect retreat for Simmons.

Everyone from Joni Mitchell to Jim Morrison has called the canyon at one point, making it known as the mecca of residential music.

The house originally had a mid-century modern feel before there were some contemporary tweaks when buying. He renovated the bathrooms and kitchens, but chose to keep some of the house’s original charm.

Goodbye: The singer’s three-story property in Laurel Canyon is a modern rock palace that includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms with 360-degree views of the iconic Los Angeles skyline

The 70-year-old rock n ‘roll icon bought the hillside home in 2013 for $ 1.45 million and made over half a million from the resale in just eight years

The living room is spacious with immaculate floors and a view of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows; the walls are also crisp white, perfect for hanging art

The open-plan kitchen has modern elements with washed parquet floors, white walls and a glass door. The area spreads into the living room.

The master bedroom is large with high ceilings and recessed lighting. The floors appear to be gray concrete with three steps leading down to the hallway. And there is a cut in the wall which offers a daybed with built-in shelving.

The spacious bathroom has a twin-sink marble top with white cabinets and tiled floors.

Modern setting: Gene’s former home sits on a private road at the top of the canyon – an area famous for being home to many Los Angeles rock musicians in the ’60s and’ 70s, making it the perfect retreat for Simmons

In good company: Everyone from Joni Mitchell to Jim Morrison has called the canyon at one point, making it known as the mecca of residential music

Simmons and his family also have a Beverly Hills mansion that served as the backdrop for their Gene Simmons Family Jewels reality show, which they released last year.

The singer and bassist decided to pick up and relocate his family to Washington state, citing high property taxes in California as a motivator.

He was locked up with his wife Shannon Tweed and their daughter Sophie Simmons.

As a result, he listed his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, which includes seven bedrooms, for $ 22 million.

When he first bought the property in 1984 for $ 1.35 million, it was a ranch house on a hill in Los Angeles’ Benedict Canyon neighborhood, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Refreshing Ambience: The house originally had a mid-century modern feel before there were some contemporary tweaks when buying. He renovated the bathrooms and kitchens, but chose to keep some of the house’s original charm