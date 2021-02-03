Connect with us

Entertainment

Gene Simmons sells his modern three-story Hollywood carpet for $ 2 million

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Kiss goodbye to the hills! Gene Simmons sells his modern three-story Hollywood cobblestone with stunning views of downtown LA for $ 2 million

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline

Posted: | Updated:

Publicity

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons sold his Hollywood Hills pad with breathtaking views of downtown Los Angeles for $ 2 million, which was a fraction of the star’s original asking price of $ 2.2 million.

The singer’s three-story property in Laurel Canyon is a modern rock palace that includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms with 360-degree views of the iconic Los Angeles skyline.

The 70-year-old rock n ‘roll icon bought the hillside home in 2013 for $ 1.45 million and made more than half a million from the resale in just eight years.

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons sold his Hollywood Hills pad with breathtaking views of downtown Los Angeles for $ 2 million, which was a fraction of the star’s asking price of $ 2.2 million.

Gene’s former home sits on a private road at the top of the canyon – an area famous for being home to many Los Angeles rock musicians in the ’60s and’ 70s, making it the perfect retreat for Simmons.

Everyone from Joni Mitchell to Jim Morrison has called the canyon at one point, making it known as the mecca of residential music.

The house originally had a mid-century modern feel before there were some contemporary tweaks when buying. He renovated the bathrooms and kitchens, but chose to keep some of the house’s original charm.

Goodbye: The singer's three-story property in Laurel Canyon is a modern rock palace that includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms with 360-degree views of the iconic Los Angeles skyline

Goodbye: The singer’s three-story property in Laurel Canyon is a modern rock palace that includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms with 360-degree views of the iconic Los Angeles skyline

The 70-year-old rock n 'roll icon bought the hillside home in 2013 for $ 1.45 million and made over half a million from the resale in just eight years

The 70-year-old rock n ‘roll icon bought the hillside home in 2013 for $ 1.45 million and made over half a million from the resale in just eight years

The living room is spacious with immaculate floors and a view of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows; the walls are also crisp white, perfect for hanging art

The open-plan kitchen has modern elements with washed parquet floors, white walls and a glass door. The area spreads into the living room.

The master bedroom is large with high ceilings and recessed lighting. The floors appear to be gray concrete with three steps leading down to the hallway. And there is a cut in the wall which offers a daybed with built-in shelving.

The spacious bathroom has a twin-sink marble top with white cabinets and tiled floors.

Modern setting: Gene's former home sits on a private road at the top of the canyon - an area famous for being home to many Los Angeles rock musicians in the '60s and' 70s, making it the perfect retreat for Simmons

Modern setting: Gene’s former home sits on a private road at the top of the canyon – an area famous for being home to many Los Angeles rock musicians in the ’60s and’ 70s, making it the perfect retreat for Simmons

In good company: Everyone from Joni Mitchell to Jim Morrison has called the canyon at one point, making it known as the mecca of residential music

In good company: Everyone from Joni Mitchell to Jim Morrison has called the canyon at one point, making it known as the mecca of residential music

Simmons and his family also have a Beverly Hills mansion that served as the backdrop for their Gene Simmons Family Jewels reality show, which they released last year.

The singer and bassist decided to pick up and relocate his family to Washington state, citing high property taxes in California as a motivator.

He was locked up with his wife Shannon Tweed and their daughter Sophie Simmons.

As a result, he listed his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, which includes seven bedrooms, for $ 22 million.

When he first bought the property in 1984 for $ 1.35 million, it was a ranch house on a hill in Los Angeles’ Benedict Canyon neighborhood, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Refreshing Ambience: The house originally had a mid-century modern feel before there were some contemporary tweaks when buying. He renovated the bathrooms and kitchens, but chose to keep some of the house's original charm

Refreshing Ambience: The house originally had a mid-century modern feel before there were some contemporary tweaks when buying. He renovated the bathrooms and kitchens, but chose to keep some of the house’s original charm

For sale! Simmons and his family also have a Beverly Hills mansion that served as the setting for their Gene Simmons Family Jewels reality show, which they released last year.

For sale! Simmons and his family also have a Beverly Hills mansion that served as the setting for their Gene Simmons Family Jewels reality show, which they released last year.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: