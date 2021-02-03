Drew McIntyre reveals WWE wanted his gadget to be an underwear model before Vince McMahon made him the ‘chosen one’

DREW MCINTYRE has revealed that WWE wanted his gadget to be an underwear model before Vince McMahon made him the ‘Chosen One’.

The Scotsman is currently the WWE Champion and successfully defended his title against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.

3 Originally WWE wanted Drew Mcintyre to play an underwear model Credit: WWE

McIntyre, 35, originally joined WWE in 2007, but had his big luck on television when he was billed as The Chosen One and future World Champion by McMahon in 2009.

He ultimately lived up to that bill after a story-rich journey that included his release before rebounding via the indie scene and culminating in beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the past few years.

However, none of this could have happened if WWE’s original plans for him had come true.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, McIntyre explained: I was told I weighed about 260 pounds at the time. “We’ve got this great idea for you Drew, you’re going to be … A TRACK!”

You’re going to go out on a track and model the last panties. It’s going to be your gadget, you’re going to be that role model character.

All of my dreams crashed in front of my eyes, but I couldn’t register it on my face because it’s WWE and it’s a great opportunity.

I just nodded like “this is a great idea.” I lost about 35 pounds to tuck in the abs, looking like an Abercrombie & Fitch model. My face was shaved, looking like a pretty boy. I looked around the room.

The Ayr born superstar continued: I sat down with Vince McMahon and he asked for my honest opinion on the character and I said, ‘You know what sir, if that gets me on TV I will make it work. ”

He clearly saw that I hadn’t done it at all and he said, “Go ahead and be yourself. I had already lost 35 pounds and needed to gain weight. I looked like a male model but had to be a butt.

McIntyre, who will then defend his title against Sheamus while he waits to find out who Edge wants to challenge at WrestleMania after winning the Rumble, added: I’m glad this never saw the light of day. Thank God!

The best characters are an extension of your personality. A male model is far from being close to my personality. I was watching YouTube videos trying to figure out how to be a runway model.

My God, that wasn’t the one for me.