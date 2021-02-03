Entertainment
Global celebrities are getting started! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand on the ongoing farmers’ protest?
Social media collapsed on Tuesday night when pop sensation Rihanna shared a tweet about the ongoing farmer protests in India. Hours later, social activist Greta Thunberg also expressed her solidarity with the protesters. There has been a surge of support from the international community for the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws, including Indian-born Canadian singer and host Lilly Singh, singer Jay Sean. While in India, celebrities like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Harbhajan Singh and a few others have come out in support of the farmers’ protest, the biggies have remained rather low-key on the issue. With international celebrities talking about it openly, has it put Indian stars in the dock and is it time for them to speak out?
Renuka Shahane, actor-filmmaker
No, why should he put them in the dock? It is their personal freedom and it is a matter of personal choice. No one puts a gun to someone’s head to say something and not say something. The people and celebrities of our country will say it when they want to say it. It is a free country and like everyone else, celebrities also have the right to remain silent when they want and to speak when they want.
Sushant Singh, actor
It is too late for the celebrities of our country to wake up to say anything about this. Yes they should have talked about it, but I imagine that is the way they are, they abstained on a lot of topics and I’m not surprised that they also did. I hope some of them are speaking out now.
Sona Mohapatra, singer
I think anyone who speaks in any forum and especially those who have the privilege and opportunity to be amplified should be aware of the facts and figures and understand a situation and context. Celebrity virtue signaling and superficial vigilance is also a disease of our time in my opinion. For starters, I don’t think Greta Thunberg or Rihanna have any idea of the complexity of policy making, reform, or governance in India. So, no, I don’t think it’s important for us to wait for others to join the bandwagon, unless we’re doing it for sheer fun and entertainment! Those who engage regularly and speak out are already doing so and have more power for FOE. I haven’t commented so far because it’s normal not to understand everything!
Gulshan Devaiah, actor
This stuff is pretty fun. I think that will put some people off. If you’re someone with a centrist position, that’s also entertaining. I don’t know why they tweeted. Sometimes we should look at bahut door and baahar ke nazron things themselves. I don’t know if people in India should start talking about it.
Onir, filmmaker
I think if they weren’t awake long enough after the deaths of over 70 farmers, which is the official number, I don’t think they would say anything even now regardless of the world famous people. who tweet about it. Of course they should have a booth but unfortunately they don’t. What surprises me is that people are like why these international celebrities are talking about our internal matter while Indian celebrities are talking about everything that is going on in another country. It’s truly sad.
Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker
These days everything is paid for, there are no celebrities tweeting anything without money. All these international celebrities tweeted the same thing, tweeted at the same time you know. They have no idea where India is, Rihanna can’t even say where India is. So it’s not a big deal and there shouldn’t be any pressure on anyone in India to say anything.
