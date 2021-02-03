I was called a flop actor, took him in my stride: Ranvir Shorey





Ranvir Shorey says he’s been called a flop actor many times but doesn’t take such criticism to heart as it’s an inseparable part of being an artist. People have called me a flop player a few times, especially on Twitter. Usually I don’t react to such comments and just take them in my stride as it’s part of being an actor. If some people like your job, others don’t, he says DH in an exclusive interview. The star comments come at a time when he has silenced his detractors with his performance in the recently released web series Mero Park Season 2. The show, which revolves around the lives of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), has received reviews. rave reviews from target audience due to its effective presentation and efficient execution. Ranvir says that Metro Park Season 2 was more difficult than the first season because it had to add depth to the character. The first season wasn’t too difficult because I could relate to the character. I grew up in Juhu (Mumbai) and my brother is an NRI. So, in a way, I could relate to the culture of the show, adds the actor. The positive response to the series has helped Ranvir solidify his position in the web space at a time when OTT has become a viable source of entertainment for the rant. The actor says the rise of streaming platforms is a boon to the industry because it has helped everyone from actors to directors get more work done. Many believe the OTT advantage is one of the main reasons for Ranvirs’ resurgence as an artist. The actor could never really make it big in Bollywood despite being a part of well-received films such as Mithya, Subtitles and Sonchiriya. Things, however, changed when he made his OTT debut with the Rangbaaz series, which clicked with the millennial crowd. He acted in Metro Park Season 1, Sacred games and High, proving his courage. The actor is set to continue his date with the web world with the upcoming detective comedy series Sunflower. The show, due out soon, has a star-studded cast starring Sunil Grover, Radha Bhatt and Ashish Vidyarthi. Bheja Fry the actor will also be seen in the next film Mumbaikar, a remake of the Tamil hit Maanagaram.

